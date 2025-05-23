Major League Baseball
Rafael Devers has career-high 8 RBIs as Red Sox rout O's in opener, 19-5
Rafael Devers has career-high 8 RBIs as Red Sox rout O's in opener, 19-5

Published May. 23, 2025 6:07 p.m. ET

Rafael Devers had a career-high eight RBIs, hitting a three-run homer in the sixth inning and a grand slam in a 13-run eighth to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, 19-5, in a day-night doubleheader opener.

Boston trailed 2-1 entering the sixth, when Ceddanne Rafaela hit an RBI single off Seranthony Dominguez (2-1), Jarren Duran had an RBI single against Gregory Soto and Devers followed with his fifth homer in 10 career at-bats against Soto.

Devers had four hits and leads the major leagues with 47 RBIs. He hit his seventh career slam and his second in a six-day span, his 12th homer this season. The drive came off rookie infielder Emmanuel Rivera, who gave up eight runs and got three outs, leaving him with a 72.00 ERA. Devers hit an RBI single earlier in the inning against Cionel Perez.

Boston scored its most runs since a 20-8 win over Toronto on Aug. 11, 2021, and finished with 20 hits. The 13-run inning was the highest in the major leagues this year and the most for the Red Sox since a 14-run first against the Florida Marlins on June 27, 2003.

Baltimore has lost nine of 10 and 15 of 18, dropping to 16-33. The Orioles are 1-5 since manager Brandon Hyde was fired and replaced on an interim basis by third base coach Tony Mansolino.

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman left with right quadriceps tightness after singling in the fifth inning.

Rob Refsnyder had four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the eighth off Pérez. Duran had three RBIs.

Garrett Whitlock (3-0) allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Rafael Devers caps off a two-homer, eight-RBI game vs. Orioles with a grand slam

Key moment

After Ramon Urias' one-out RBI single off Justin Slaton cut Baltimore's gap to 6-3 in the eighth, Slaton struck out Cedric Mullins and retired Heston Kjerstad on a groundout.

Key stat

Devers' RBIs were the most in a game for a Boston player since Mookie Betts had eight against Toronto on July 2, 2015.

Up next

Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (1-1, 7.08 ERA) was to start the night game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
