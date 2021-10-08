Major League Baseball MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros rout White Sox in first of four LDS games on Friday 7 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If the past few days had fans dipping their toes in the MLB postseason waters, Friday is the day they can cannonball into the deep end.

All four division series were on the schedule on Friday, starting with Astros-White Sox, a 9-4 Houston victory that pushed the Astros within one win of advancing to the ALCS.

We'll keep you updated on all the highlights from the day. Scroll down for the top plays.

Braves vs. Brewers

Aces in the hole

Through the first two innings, Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton was clinical, striking out five of six batters on just 27 pitches.

Through the first five innings, Morton had allowed just two hits while striking out nine batters.

Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes kept pace with Morton every step of the way, allowing just two hits through the first six innings pitched and striking out six batters.

Houston Astros 9, Chicago White Sox 4 (HOU leads series 2-0)

Early and often

Chicago's Luis Robert and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back singles before a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases.

Eloy Jiménez smacked a grounder to the second baseman, recording a productive out as a run scored for the Sox.

Evening it up

The Astros were undeterred. They came back in the second by getting two men on base. Kyle Tucker shot a single up the middle to beat the shift and plate one.

Chas McCormick followed by lifting a sacrifice fly into left field to give Houston a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the third.

White Sox answer

After going scoreless for three innings, the White Sox finally broke through in a major way in the top of the fifth inning.

Robert's RBI single scored Leury Garcia to tie the game at 2-2, continuing his hot start to this series with four hits in his first five at-bats.

By the bottom of the fifth inning, the White Sox found themselves ahead 4-2.

Back-and-forth

The White Sox lead was short-lived, with the Astros immediately responding in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After loading the bases, a Yuri Gurriel RBI single was able to score two Astros' baserunners to tie the game at 4-4.

Breaking it open

Through two games, Yordan Alvarez has been a catalyst for the Astros' offense, evidenced by his seventh-inning RBI to give the Astros the lead. He now has three RBIs through the first two games of this series.

And that was just the beginning of a five-run avalanche for the Astros, which was topped off by a two-run home run by Tucker to give them a 9-4 lead heading into the eighth.

That proved to be the backbreaker for the White Sox, with the Astros winning 9-4 to put a stranglehold in this best-of-five series with a 2-0 lead going to Chicago.

Red Sox vs. Rays: 7:02 p.m. ET on FS1

Dodgers vs. Giants: 9:37 p.m. ET on TBS

