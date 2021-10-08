Major League Baseball
MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros rout White Sox in first of four LDS games on Friday MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros rout White Sox in first of four LDS games on Friday
Major League Baseball

MLB Playoffs Top Plays: Astros rout White Sox in first of four LDS games on Friday

7 mins ago

If the past few days had fans dipping their toes in the MLB postseason waters, Friday is the day they can cannonball into the deep end.

All four division series were on the schedule on Friday, starting with Astros-White Sox, a 9-4 Houston victory that pushed the Astros within one win of advancing to the ALCS.

We'll keep you updated on all the highlights from the day. Scroll down for the top plays.

Braves vs. Brewers

Aces in the hole

Through the first two innings, Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton was clinical, striking out five of six batters on just 27 pitches.

Through the first five innings, Morton had allowed just two hits while striking out nine batters.

For more up-to-date news on all things Braves, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes kept pace with Morton every step of the way, allowing just two hits through the first six innings pitched and striking out six batters.

To stay up to date on all things Brewers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Houston Astros 9, Chicago White Sox 4 (HOU leads series 2-0)

Early and often

Chicago's Luis Robert and Jose Abreu hit back-to-back singles before a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases.

Eloy Jiménez smacked a grounder to the second baseman, recording a productive out as a run scored for the Sox.

For more up-to-date news on all things White Sox, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Evening it up

The Astros were undeterred. They came back in the second by getting two men on base. Kyle Tucker shot a single up the middle to beat the shift and plate one.

Chas McCormick followed by lifting a sacrifice fly into left field to give Houston a 2-1 lead heading into the top of the third.

For more up-to-date news on all things Astros, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

White Sox answer

After going scoreless for three innings, the White Sox finally broke through in a major way in the top of the fifth inning.

Robert's RBI single scored Leury Garcia to tie the game at 2-2, continuing his hot start to this series with four hits in his first five at-bats.

By the bottom of the fifth inning, the White Sox found themselves ahead 4-2.

Back-and-forth

The White Sox lead was short-lived, with the Astros immediately responding in the bottom of the fifth inning.

After loading the bases, a Yuri Gurriel RBI single was able to score two Astros' baserunners to tie the game at 4-4.

Breaking it open

Through two games, Yordan Alvarez has been a catalyst for the Astros' offense, evidenced by his seventh-inning RBI to give the Astros the lead. He now has three RBIs through the first two games of this series.

And that was just the beginning of a five-run avalanche for the Astros, which was topped off by a two-run home run by Tucker to give them a 9-4 lead heading into the eighth.

That proved to be the backbreaker for the White Sox, with the Astros winning 9-4 to put a stranglehold in this best-of-five series with a 2-0 lead going to Chicago.

Red Sox vs. Rays: 7:02 p.m. ET on FS1

For more up-to-date news on all things Red Sox, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things Rays, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Dodgers vs. Giants: 9:37 p.m. ET on TBS

For more up-to-date news on all things Dodgers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things Giants, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
event_preview event_preview
event_recap event_recap
share story
How to bet Red Sox vs. Rays Game 2
Major League Baseball

How to bet Red Sox vs. Rays Game 2

How to bet Red Sox vs. Rays Game 2
Betting odds, statistics, and trends for the Game 2 matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.
2 hours ago
Nice To See You Again
Major League Baseball

Nice To See You Again

Nice To See You Again
What's on tap for the two best teams in baseball when they meet in the NLDS? Much of the same, Pedro Moura writes.
9 hours ago
Top Plays: Rays, Astros roll
Major League Baseball

Top Plays: Rays, Astros roll

Top Plays: Rays, Astros roll
Randy Arozarena homered and stole home as the Rays beat the Red Sox. Check out the top plays from Thursday's playoff action!
19 hours ago
How to Bet Red Sox-Rays
Major League Baseball

How to Bet Red Sox-Rays

How to Bet Red Sox-Rays
Betting odds and a statistical breakdown of the ALDS matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.
1 day ago
How to Bet White Sox-Astros
Major League Baseball

How to Bet White Sox-Astros

How to Bet White Sox-Astros
Betting odds and analysis for the ALDS series between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes