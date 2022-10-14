Major League Baseball
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
Major League Baseball

Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers

1 hour ago

The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose.

Yes, that's right, a goose.

A goose landed at Dodger Stadium field in the bottom of the 8th inning. Eventually, it settled in shallow right field, where it remained unflinchingly even after Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux roped a single that landed nearby. 

The Padres eventually got out of the inning, but not before cameras focused on the goose and drew laughter in disbelief from around the stadium, including from FOX broadcasters Adam Amin and A.J. Pierzynski. 

A goose is on the loose at Dodger Stadium!

A goose is on the loose at Dodger Stadium!
A duck was on the loose on the field in the eighth inning of game 2 of the NLDS between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Padres were already leading and had escaped out of several jams by the time the goose appeared at Dodger Stadium. They would eventually win the game 5-3, evening up the NLDS with the Dodgers at one game apiece. 

Even still, it appears that the Padres have chosen to embrace the "rally goose" and have put goose carvings in their dugout ahead of Game 3, their first home playoff game at Petco Park in front of fans since 2006:

After the bottom of the eighth inning ended, the goose led the Dodger Stadium on a literal wild goose chase until they finally wrapped it in a towel and removed it from the field, according to the Los Angeles Times. Dodgers vice president of public relations Nicole Singer later told the Times that the goose was "safely released" but did not provide further details. A goose expert said that the goose, which is a greater white-fronted goose, was likely following a migration pattern and is not native to Southern California, per the Times.

We'll see how well the "Rally Geese" work as a good luck charm as the Padres and Dodgers try for a 2-1 series lead, with the first pitch taking place at 8:37 ET Friday on FOX Sports 1 and the FOX Sports App.

