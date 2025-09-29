Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Dodgers Favored to Make Divisional Series Updated Sep. 29, 2025 12:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The MLB postseason begins this week with four exciting AL and NL wild-card series.

Which squads will come out on top and advance to the next round of the playoffs?

Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Season series: CLE 8-5

Series Winner

Tigers: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)

Guardians: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Total Games

Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Correct Score

Guardians 2-0: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Guardians 2-1: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Tigers 2-0: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Tigers 2-1: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Season series: BOS 9-4

Series Winner

Red Sox: +148 (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)

Yankees: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)

Total Games

Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Correct Score

Yankees 2-0: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)

Yankees 2-1: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)

Red Sox 2-0: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Red Sox 2-1: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Season series: Tied 3-3

Series Winner

Padres: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)

Cubs: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.08 total)

Total Games

Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Correct Score

Padres 2-0: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Padres 2-1: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Cubs 2-0: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Cubs 2-1: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Season series: LAD 5-1

Series Winner

Reds: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)

Total Games

Over 2.5: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)

Under 2.5: -126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)

Correct Score

Reds 2-0: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Reds 2-1: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)

Dodgers 2-0: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Dodgers 2-1: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

