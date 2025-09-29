2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Dodgers Favored to Make Divisional Series
The MLB postseason begins this week with four exciting AL and NL wild-card series.
Which squads will come out on top and advance to the next round of the playoffs?
Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
Season series: CLE 8-5
Series Winner
Tigers: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
Guardians: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total Games
Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Correct Score
Guardians 2-0: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Guardians 2-1: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Tigers 2-0: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Tigers 2-1: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees
Season series: BOS 9-4
Series Winner
Red Sox: +148 (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)
Yankees: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)
Total Games
Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Correct Score
Yankees 2-0: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)
Yankees 2-1: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Red Sox 2-0: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)
Red Sox 2-1: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs
Season series: Tied 3-3
Series Winner
Padres: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Cubs: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.08 total)
Total Games
Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Correct Score
Padres 2-0: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Padres 2-1: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Cubs 2-0: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Cubs 2-1: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Season series: LAD 5-1
Series Winner
Reds: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Los Angeles Dodgers: -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)
Total Games
Over 2.5: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Under 2.5: -126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)
Correct Score
Reds 2-0: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Reds 2-1: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Dodgers 2-0: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Dodgers 2-1: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
