2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Dodgers Favored to Make Divisional Series
2025 MLB Wild Card Odds: Yankees, Dodgers Favored to Make Divisional Series

Updated Sep. 29, 2025 12:30 p.m. ET

The MLB postseason begins this week with four exciting AL and NL wild-card series.

Which squads will come out on top and advance to the next round of the playoffs?

Here are the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

 

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Season series: CLE 8-5

Series Winner
Tigers: -112 (bet $10 to win $18.93 total)
Guardians: -104 (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Total Games
Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Correct Score
Guardians 2-0: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Guardians 2-1: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Tigers 2-0: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Tigers 2-1: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

Season series: BOS 9-4

Series Winner
Red Sox: +148 (bet $10 to win $24.80 total)
Yankees: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)

Total Games
Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Correct Score
Yankees 2-0: +184 (bet $10 to win $28.40 total)
Yankees 2-1: +235 (bet $10 to win $33.50 total)
Red Sox 2-0: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)
Red Sox 2-1: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs

Season series: Tied 3-3

Series Winner
Padres: +106 (bet $10 to win $20.60 total)
Cubs: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.08 total)

Total Games
Over 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
Under 2.5: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)

Correct Score
Padres 2-0: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Padres 2-1: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
Cubs 2-0: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Cubs 2-1: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Season series: LAD 5-1

Series Winner
Reds: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Los Angeles Dodgers: -245 (bet $10 to win $14.08 total)

Total Games
Over 2.5: +108 (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Under 2.5: -126 (bet $10 to win $17.94 total)

Correct Score
Reds 2-0: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)
Reds 2-1: +410 (bet $10 to win $51 total)
Dodgers 2-0: +142 (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Dodgers 2-1: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

 

