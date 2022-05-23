Major League Baseball MLB Top 10: Yankees remain on top but Dodgers catching fire 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

It has been another exciting week in Major League Baseball, and one that has resulted in a good bit of movement in my MLB power rankings.

It was also a week in which we saw one of the most prized prospects in baseball, Adley Rutschman, make his much-anticipated debut for the Orioles!

Does that mean they crack the Top 10? Well, not just yet. Let’s get to the rankings.

MLB Power Rankings: Yankees, Dodgers, Astros top Week 7

10. St. Louis Cardinals

Their offense, even outside of Nolan Arenado, is starting to click. I have the Cardinals back in my Top 10 now that they appear to be on a little bit of a roll.

9. San Francisco Giants

The Giants have been struggling a little and as a result have slid down this list a bit. But I'm still a believer in this team, especially in the pitching staff led by Logan Webb. Their pitching is good enough to prevent awful skids, and that is vital to success in the regular season.

8. Minnesota Twins

The Twins continue to be the team to beat in the AL Central. Are the White Sox the better team on paper? Sure. Are the Twins better than the White Sox on the field? Yes, at least right now. Led by Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa and Joe Ryan, the Twins have been extremely impressive, and they sure are a lot of fun to watch.

7. Los Angeles Angels

The Angels may not be in first place in the AL West any longer, and they may not be as hot as they once were, but they are for real. They've finally added the pieces around their stars, and that has resulted in a winning team. The good is better than before, and the bad is better than before. The 2022 Angels are legit.

6. Milwaukee Brewers

I really like this Brewers team, and it is certainly built for regular-season success. The pitching staff from top to bottom is elite and allows the team, even when the offense isn’t clicking, to stay in most ballgames. When the offense is clicking, well then you have a team that can beat anyone. That combo results in a team that never skids too hard and can go on really impressive stretches.

5. San Diego Padres

I have been so impressed with what the Padres have been able to do this year even without Fernando Tatis Jr. Joe Musgrove has been elite on the mound, and Manny Machado has been playing the best baseball of his entire career. The Padres have done more than enough without Tatis. Just wait until they get him back.

4. New York Mets

The Mets keep getting key pieces hurt and yet keep winning ballgames. I’ve been saying this team is different, and now we are seeing why. When the Mets lose some players, they have other guys who can pick up the slack. That’s what’s different this season, and that is where owner Steve Cohen deserves lots of credit for building a deeper team.

3. Houston Astros

It’s time to give some respect to the Astros' rotation. The starters aren’t talked about near enough. Justin Verlander has been the best pitcher in baseball, and the rest of the crew has been really good as well. The Angels have gotten most of the talk in the AL West, and they deserve lots of praise, but let’s not forget just how good the Astros are. They continue to be a top team in the American League.

Are the Houston Astros the best team in the AL?

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

We are starting to see just how powerful the Dodgers are. For a while it seemed like they hadn’t even scratched the surface of their potential and were still one of the best teams in baseball.

Now, led by a smoking-hot Mookie Betts, the Dodgers' offense has absolutely taken off and is starting to match just how good the pitching rotation has been. On paper, the Dodgers have the best team in baseball, and now they are starting to play like it on the field as well.

Why the Dodgers are only going to get better

1. New York Yankees

I can’t say enough about how good the Yankees have been for the past month. That's why, for the fourth week in a row, they are at the top of my MLB power rankings.

The stars are playing like stars for the Yanks, which is vital to their success, but this is also a different team than we have seen in the past. It isn’t just home run or bust for this team anymore. The Yankees can pitch, they can run, and they can play defense. Pair all of that with an elite offense, and you have the best team in the league.

Here’s to another week of excitement in MLB!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter at @ BenVerlander .

