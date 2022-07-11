Major League Baseball MLB Team of the Week: Kris Bryant breaks out in Colorado 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Kris Bryant entered the month of July week with fewer than 90 at-bats on the season, thanks to some struggles with injury.

Even more surprising, Bryant hadn't yet hit a home run in 2022.

Well, that all changed this week — and in a huge way.

On Tuesday, Bryant hit his first home run of the season and first as a Colorado Rockie. He then proceeded to hit three more over the next four days.

Bryant, who recently returned from injury, put on an absolute show last week. He led MLB with 23 total bases and was the only player with at least 20 at-bats to have an OPS of 1.400 or higher for the week.

When all was said and done, Bryant hit .348 with four home runs and seven extra-base hits last week, breaking out in a huge way for his new team.

Welcome to the MLB Team of the Week, where we highlight the players who had standout performances over the past seven days, led this week by none other than the Rockies’ Kris Bryant.

C Eric Haase, Detroit Tigers

Haase hit .429 on the week, with two home runs. He tied for the lead among all catchers with 13 total bases last week.

1B CJ Cron, Colorado Rockies

Cron led MLB first basemen last week with three homers and eight RBIs. He was rewarded at the end of the week with an All-Star Game selection.

2B Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

After a slow start to the season, Semien has really turned it on for the Rangers, and he had another fantastic week at the plate. He hit .320 with two homers and six RBIs and was the only second baseman with multiple stolen bases and home runs.

3B Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves

Nobody had more hits last week than Riley, who tallied 12. He hit .444 on the week with two homers and five RBIs and, in my opinion, was one of the biggest All-Star Game snubs.

SS Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Seager raked this week. He had 10 hits to lead MLB shortstops, and he hit .435 with three homers and 7 RBIs to complete the all-Rangers middle infield in the Team of the Week.

OF Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Soto was the only player in baseball who hit over .500 in at least 10 at-bats last week. He hit .533 with two homers and four RBIs and was selected to the National League All-Star team.

OF Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox

Robert drove in eight runs last week and also scored eight runs, and he was the only player in baseball to score and drive in at least five. He hit .345 with two homers and 8 RBIs.

OF Aaron Hicks, New York Yankees

Hicks had 22 total bases last week, which led MLB outfielders. He hit .400 with three home runs and an astonishing 1.578 OPS.

SP Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Kershaw had a fantastic week, in which he made two starts and went 1-0 on the mound with a minuscule 0.61 ERA in 14.2 innings pitched. He struck out 18 in those 14.2 innings.

CP David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Bednar was the only relief pitcher to make at least three saves this week without giving up a run. His stats: three innings pitched, three strikeouts, three saves, 0.00 ERA — perfection.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @BenVerlander.

