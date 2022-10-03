Major League Baseball MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros (who else?) lead season's final list 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

The final few days of the regular season are upon us, and a few playoff races have come down to the very end.

The most notable race is in the NL East, where the Braves swept the Mets over the weekend to put the division firmly in their grasp.

For one final time in the regular season, here are my Top 10 Major League Baseball Power Rankings.

10. San Diego Padres

The Padres have clinched a playoff spot for the first time in a full season since 2006. Their pitching was dominant, leading the National League in quality starts. With Blake Snell and Yu Darvish pitching the way they are, the Padres won't be a fun matchup for any team in the playoffs.

9. Cleveland Guardians

Since the beginning of August, no American League team has been better on the road than the Guardians. And with the youngest team in MLB — the average age of their batters is 25.9, and the average age of their pitchers is 26.3 — the Guardians found a way to win the AL Central and claim the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

8. Seattle Mariners

The drought is over! For the first time in 21 years, the Mariners are heading to the playoffs. Thanks to a Cal Raleigh late-night, walk-off home run, Seattle got to celebrate this weekend.

And the Mariners aren’t just satisfied with getting to the playoffs — this team is built to win in October, with a fantastic pitching staff and a bullpen that has been the best in the American League since the middle of June.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot in 156 games, which ties for the fewest number of games in franchise history. With lots of talk around their offense — and rightfully so — it’s easy to overlook how good Toronto's top of the rotation has been.

Kevin Gausman and Alek Manoah have been fantastic and make for a great 1-2 punch. If they can figure out how to bridge the gap to Jordan Romano in the back end of the bullpen, the Jays might surprise some people in October.

6. St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals have made the playoffs in seven of the past 10 seasons and 15 times since 2000. And this year, the Cardinals have a "team of destiny" feel to them. With the farewell tours of Albert Pujols, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina, plus two MVP-esque seasons from Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, the Cardinals feel like a team that has a shot to win it all.

5. New York Yankees

With three wins in their final four games, the Yankees can reach the 100-win mark for the 22nd time in franchise history. Among those previous 21 times, they won the World Series 12 times. The Yankees are back on a roll as we enter October, with a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They'll be a scary team to face in the postseason.

4. New York Mets

The Mets have clinched a playoff spot, ending a five-year drought in the process. With two more wins in their final series, they would get to 100 wins for the first time since 1988. In two of their previous three 100-win seasons, the Mets won the World Series.

Granted, the Mets are coming off a disastrous series against the Atlanta Braves, but nevertheless, they'll be a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs.

3. Atlanta Braves

The Braves swept the Mets out of town and are well on their way to claiming the NL East title. Since the beginning of June, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, scratching their way back from a double-digit deficit in the NL East and finally taking the lead in the final week of the season. Assuming they hold on to the division, the Braves will have a bye in the first round.

2. Houston Astros

The Astros are the first team in American League history to win 100 or more games in four out of five full seasons. Their pitching from top to bottom has been lights-out, with their team ERA by far the best in the American League and their bullpen ERA the best in baseball.

The Astros know how to win in October and will be the top seed in the American League.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are putting together one of the greatest regular seasons of all time. With each win in the final week, they'll climb the ranks among the most regular-season team wins of all time. But they have their sights set on something else. If the Dodgers don’t win the World Series, this season will be considered a bust.

Here’s to a great last few days of the regular season!

Ben Verlander is an MLB analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @ BenVerlander .

