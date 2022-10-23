MLB Championship Series top plays: Follow Astros-Yankees; Phillies win NLCS
The MLB playoffs continued Sunday with Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, which got under way after a weather delay.
Earlier, the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS, advancing to the World Series.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.
Astros at Yankees (HOU leads 3-0)
Yankees score first
After two of their first three batters reached base, Giancarlo Stanton got the Yankees on the board. New York's designated hitter roped a single to right-center field, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead.
Take ‘em how you can get ’em
Gleyber Torres hit a popup to shallow center field, which generated miscommunication in the Astros outfield and led to the ball falling in center. The single gave New York a 2-0 lead.
Yanks knock in another
Anthony Rizzo punched out a two-out RBI double to left field in the bottom of the second inning, extending New York's lead to 3-0. Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. stranded two runners in scoring position, though.
One swing ties it
Houston got its first two batters on base to begin the top of the third. Then Jeremy Pena evened up the scoreboard, launching a three-run home run off Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. to tie the game 3-3.
Cortes leaves the game
Cortes was removed from the game after giving up the homer to Pena with a presumptive injury. He surrendered three runs and five baserunners (three walks and two hits) while striking out two batters across two innings. Wandy Peralta took over for Cortes.
Houston musters another run
Yuli Gurriel smacked an RBI single through the right side of the infield, giving the Astros a 4-3 lead.
Stay tuned for updates.
Phillies 4, Padres 3 (PHI wins series 4-1)
Wheeler dealin'
It was an easy top of the first for Philly starter Zack Wheeler.
Duck!
You don't see this often.
He's going streaking
Bryce Harper has been cookin' this postseason, and the hot streak continued Sunday.
Rhys Hop-kins
The blast, followed by the hop-skip. Rhys Hoskins enjoyed this two-run dinger in the bottom of the third, giving his team a 2-0 lead.
Gone Soto
In the top of the fourth, Juan Soto got his team on the board, admiring his work in the process and giving Philly a 2-1 lead.
Nice weather, we're having …
The moves speak for themselves.
Round of applause
The Phillies got another superb start from the right-hander, his second of the series. Wheeler was removed from the game in the top of the seventh after giving up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth. He surrendered two earned runs and three hits while striking out eight hitters across six innings. Philadelphia led 2-1. Seranthony Dominguez relieved Wheeler.
It's tied!
The first batter Dominguez faced, Josh Bell, came through for the Padres, roping a double to right field. The extra-base hit scored Cronenworth from second base, evening up the score at two apiece.
It's no longer tied!
With two outs in the inning, Dominguez threw a wild pitch that went deep enough behind catcher J.T. Realmuto to score pinch runner Jose Azocar from third. The Padres took a 3-2 lead.
Yu know Darvish
San Diego removed the right-hander from the game in the top of the seventh after he surrendered a leadoff double to Bryson Stott. Darvish gave up two runs and seven baserunners (four hits and three walks) while striking out five hitters in six innings.
Robert Suarez relieved Darvish and got through the inning with the score still 3-2.
Signature moment
Harper came through with the biggest home run of his MLB career in the bottom of the eighth. The Phillies star hit a two-run home run to left off Suarez, putting the Phillies up 4-3.
Phillies win!
Things got sticky in the top of the ninth, as the Padres placed two men on base with just one out. However, Philly got out of the jam, and the series was over after an Austin Nola fly-out.