Twins extend winning streak to 13 games, their longest since 1991 season

The Minnesota Twins stayed hot on Saturday to earn their 13th straight win, blanking the Milwaukee Brewers 7-0. While the Twins’ current winning streak is the longest in Major League Baseball this season, it isn’t the longest in team history since the franchise moved to Minnesota in 1961.

That record belongs to the 1991 Twins, who reeled off 15 victories in a row and went on to win the World Series that year. But the 2025 Twins can claim a franchise record of their own: They have pitched 33 straight scoreless innings. (They had three longer shutout streaks when they were the Washington Senators, but the most recent of those took place in 1913.)

The Twins haven't allowed a run since giving up six of them in the third inning of an 8-6 victory at Baltimore in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Milwaukee has been shut out in four of its last five games, the first time that’s happened in franchise history, according to Sportradar. According to Sportradar, the last team to get shut out four times in a five-game stretch was the Miami Marlins in July 2022.

Ryan Jeffers went 4-for-5 with a homer and double on Saturday, and Kody Clemens went 3-for-5 with a homer as the Twins collected 18 hits.

Twins starter Pablo Lopez combined with three relievers on a three-hitter. López (4-2) struck out six and allowed two hits and two walks in six innings. Justin Topa, Jorge Alcala and Kody Funderburk each pitched one inning of relief.

The Twins took control of the game by scoring single runs in each of the first six innings. Four of those runs came off Tobias Myers, who was sent to the minors earlier this week before getting called back up when left-hander Jose Quintana went on the injured list.

Jeffers opened the scoring by hitting a 420-foot shot to left-center with one out in the first inning. He also doubled and scored in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the eighth.

This is the second straight year that the Twins have produced a winning streak of at least 12 games.

They’re the first MLB team to win at least 12 straight games in consecutive seasons since Cleveland did it in 2016-17. The only other team from one of the men’s major sports leagues (MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL) to accomplish that feat is the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, who had streaks of that length in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Each of the last two years, the Twins have used a long winning streak to bounce back from a slow start.

Last year, the Twins got off to a 7-13 start before reeling off 12 straight victories, though they eventually missed the playoffs after losing seven of their last eight games. This year, the Twins were 13-20 before winning 13 straight.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

