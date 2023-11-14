Major League Baseball MLB Manager of the Year winners: Marlins' Skip Schumaker, Orioles' Brandon Hyde Published Nov. 14, 2023 7:42 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Brandon Hyde was voted American League Manager of the Year on Tuesday night after guiding the Baltimore Orioles to an AL-best 101 victories just two years after a 110-loss season.

Miami's Skip Schumaker won the National League award in voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Schumaker, a first-year manager, led Miami to an 84-78 record — including 33-14 in one-run games — and a berth in the Wild Card Series, where the Marlins lost to Philadelphia.

The voting by the Baseball Writers' Association of America occurred before the start of the postseason. Schumaker defeated Milwaukee's Craig Counsell — who left to manage the Chicago Cubs last week — and Atlanta's Brian Snitker in a tight vote.

Schumaker received eight first-place votes, three more than runner-up Counsell. Snitker also received eight but had far fewer second- and third-place votes than Schumaker.

The Marlins have had four managers win this award — Schumaker, Don Mattingly in 2020, Joe Girardi in 2006 and Jack McKeon in 2003.

Meanwhile, Hyde led Baltimore out of a difficult rebuild in which the Orioles improved to 83-79 in 2022, when Hyde finished second in voting to Cleveland's Terry Francona. Baltimore was more than ready to take the next step this season thanks to a sparkling core of young talent such as Gunnar Henderson who was unanimously voted AL Rookie of the Year on Monday night.

Hyde earned 27 of 30 first-place votes, with Bruce Bochy of Texas receiving the other three. Two-time winner Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay finished third.

Hyde became the fourth Baltimore manager to win, following Buck Showalter in 2014, Davey Johnson in 1997 and Frank Robinson in 1989.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

