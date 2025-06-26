Major League Baseball
Mets RHP Griffin Canning Leaves Game Against Braves After Non-Contact Injury
New York Mets right-hander Griffin Canning left Thursday night’s game against Atlanta in the third inning after suffering a left ankle injury on a non-contact play.

Canning struck out three and allowed just one baserunner — Eli White's single leading off the inning — before he was hurt while breaking toward the left side of the infield on Nick Allen’s one-out grounder to shortstop.

The 29-year-old Canning immediately began hopping on his right leg and took only a couple steps before dropping onto the field with his left leg elevated. Catcher Luis Torrens signaled for time and assistance before Allen was thrown out at first by Francisco Lindor.

Canning covered his face with his hands as he was tended to by trainers. Mets infielders and manager Carlos Mendoza gathered around the pitcher as the Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., the on-deck hitter, watched from a few steps behind.

After a couple minutes, Canning limped off the field with his arms draped around trainers. Austin Warren relieved Canning and retired Acuña on a pop-out, stranding White at second.

The Mets said after the inning that Canning will undergo imaging on the ankle.

The injury to Canning — who is 7-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 16 starts this season, is the latest blow for a suddenly depleted Mets pitching staff.

Ace Kodai Senga is on the injured list after suffering a right hamstring strain reaching for a Pete Alonso throw on June 12. Left-hander Sean Manaea, who appeared to be nearing a return from an oblique injury suffered in spring training, was diagnosed with a bone chip in his elbow following his most recent rehab appearance for Triple-A Syracuse last Friday.

Mendoza and president of baseball operations David Stearns said they hope Manaea, who received a cortisone shot, can resume his rehab next week.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

