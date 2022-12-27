Major League Baseball Mets and Carlos Correa are still in limbo; what could come next? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Buyer beware.

Nearly a week after owner Steve Cohen and the New York Mets agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract with All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa, the two sides are still in limbo over the infielder's questionable physical examination. The prolonged silence from both Correa's camp — Scott Boras' agency — and the Mets suggests an impasse.

The lull in negotiations arrives after the San Francisco Giants nixed their 13-year, $350 million deal with Correa over the same dispute in the shortstop's physical. Last Tuesday, the Giants were moments away from introducing Correa in a highly anticipated news conference when news broke of the club's concerns over Correa's surgically repaired right leg.

The Mets, too, have concern over Correa's right leg, which required surgery in 2014 on a fractured right fibula and ligament while the shortstop was playing in the minor leagues. Correa traveled to New York for his physical with the Mets last Thursday, a thorough process that lasted into Friday. On Saturday morning, The Athletic reported the Mets' initial concern over Correa's physical, mirroring that of the Giants'.

Still, there remains optimism within the Mets front office that a Correa deal can be completed despite the concerns over his right leg. The Mets are currently focused on adding language into the contract that would save them financially should Correa miss time with a right-leg-related injury during the term of his contract. But it remains unclear whether Boras and Correa will agree to such a provision.

Correa certainly has incentives to get a deal done with the Mets. Should he pass on the franchise's counteroffers, it would open up the shortstop to added scrutiny if and when a third team goes through another physical exam with him. If that third team again expresses concern over Correa's much-talked-about right leg, it would only hurt his chances of landing a lucrative long-term deal.

Correa may have little choice but to re-sign with the Twins, who reportedly offered him a 10-year, $285 million deal this offseason. However, after both the Giants and Mets noted issues with Correa's physical, it's unlikely that the Twins' original 10-year offer is still on the table. It's more likely that, if the Twins are one of the only remaining teams willing to sign the shortstop after two failed physicals, they will shorten contract terms in fear of getting stuck long-term with a potentially injured star player.

The Mets, like Correa, also have plenty of incentive to figure out a deal. Cohen's $17.5 billion net worth, according to Forbes, has led to the most intense hot stove in the history of the sport. The Mets have signed a plethora of arms in ace Justin Verlander (two years, $86.7 million), Japanese import Kodai Senga (five years, $75 million), veteran southpaw Jose Quintana (two years, $26 million) and All-Star reliever David Robertson (one year, $10 million).

But besides their re-signing of impact leadoff hitter Brandon Nimmo (eight years, $162 million), the Mets have yet to significantly upgrade their offense. Mets bats produced the third-best wRC+ (116) in baseball last season, as well as the sixth-highest OPS (.744) and fifth-most runs scored (772). But there was much left to be desired from the hot corner. Mets third basemen — a combination of Eduardo Escobar, Luis Guillorme and rookie Brett Baty — posted a .234/.289/.419 slashline in 2022, ranked 18th in MLB at third base.

That's where Correa, who would shift to third base for the Mets, would come in. If the Mets can get the deal across the finish line, it would undoubtedly make them the heavy favorites to win the National League East. But forget winning the division. These Mets, potentially sporting an MLB-record breaking $384 million payroll with Correa on the roster, are World Series or bust. Even if the Correa deal falls through, the Mets will still have the highest payroll this sport has ever seen, but their offense will not be nearly as strong as it would be with Correa manning third base.

For all of the reasons listed here, it remains in the best interests of both Correa and the Mets to get a deal done. Whether that will include a right-leg-injury safety net built into the contract or a shorter-term deal remains to be seen. But we should expect the two sides to settle on a decision before the calendar flips to 2023.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @ DeeshaThosar .

