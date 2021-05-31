Major League Baseball Sports world honors U.S. military on Memorial Day 2021 46 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Annually, the final Monday of May is a day of remembrance across America.

Memorial Day is a federal holiday meant to commemorate those who lost their lives while serving the United States in the military, and each year, professional leagues and athletes pay their respects to military personnel and their families on this special day.

Let's take a look at how the sports world recognized Memorial Day 2021:

NFL

NBA/WNBA

MLB

More sports

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.