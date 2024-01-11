Major League Baseball Marcus Stroman signs 2-year deal with the New York Yankees Updated Jan. 11, 2024 9:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees have signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract with a vesting option for 2026, per MLB on FOX insider Ken Rosenthal.

Stroman made his first All-Star team in four years last season with the Chicago Cub, but faded in the second half and finished with a 3.95 ERA in 136.2 innings as he battled a hip injury. It's another homecoming for the Long Island native, who has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.

[Thosar: Yankees among 10 most desperate MLB teams this offseason]

The 32-year-old right-hander was ranked No. 13 on FOX Sports' list of the best MLB free agents available this offseason. He adds a needed piece to the Yankees' starting rotation after the team lost out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bidding war for prized Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share