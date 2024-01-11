Marcus Stroman signs 2-year deal with the New York Yankees
The New York Yankees have signed Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million contract with a vesting option for 2026, per MLB on FOX insider Ken Rosenthal.
Stroman made his first All-Star team in four years last season with the Chicago Cub, but faded in the second half and finished with a 3.95 ERA in 136.2 innings as he battled a hip injury. It's another homecoming for the Long Island native, who has also played for the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets.
[Thosar: Yankees among 10 most desperate MLB teams this offseason]
The 32-year-old right-hander was ranked No. 13 on FOX Sports' list of the best MLB free agents available this offseason. He adds a needed piece to the Yankees' starting rotation after the team lost out to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bidding war for prized Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Why Shōta Imanaga could be a major steal for the Cubs
Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won't face felony charge after September arrest
Freddie Freeman spotted behind Taylor Swift at Golden Globes goes viral
-
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Yankees get Marcus Stroman
2023 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Yankees frontrunners for Marcus Stroman?
Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers deal prompts request to Congress to cap deferred payments
-
Cubs reportedly agree to contract with Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2024 MLB free-agent pitchers: Top 30 ranked
-
Why Shōta Imanaga could be a major steal for the Cubs
Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías won't face felony charge after September arrest
Freddie Freeman spotted behind Taylor Swift at Golden Globes goes viral
-
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Yankees get Marcus Stroman
2023 MLB free-agent rumors tracker: Yankees frontrunners for Marcus Stroman?
Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers deal prompts request to Congress to cap deferred payments
-
Cubs reportedly agree to contract with Japanese left-hander Shōta Imanaga
World Series Champions: Complete list of winners by year
2024 MLB free-agent pitchers: Top 30 ranked