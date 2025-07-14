Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: The Red Sox Have Won 10 in a Row, Reshape AL East Again Updated Jul. 14, 2025 11:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball:

Red Sox are reshaping the AL East

The last few weeks in the American League East have been total chaos. The Yankees slid to second place thanks to the rise of the Blue Jays — which was helped along by Toronto sweeping New York in a four-game set. The Rays were in a position to also overtake the Yankees, except then they ran into the buzz saw that is the Red Sox, and now it’s Boston that looks to be on the upswing.

The Red Sox have won 10 games in a row after sweeping the Rays in their four-game series, and the AL East looks even more unrecognizable to anyone who hasn’t paid attention to it in the past couple of weeks. Toronto is still in first, two games up on New York, who is just one game ahead of the Red Sox in the standings. Meanwhile, the Rays have slipped to fourth place, but they’re also just 5.5 games back. Or, closer to first than any team in the East was back on May 28, when Tampa Bay was seven back. We’ve got plenty to look forward to in the second half.

As for what just happened in the recent past, Boston followed up a 1-0 victory on Saturday, courtesy Garrett Crochet’s complete-game shutout, with a 4-1 win. Brayan Bello went 6.1 innings, striking out five Rays without allowing a walk, and scattering six hits enough to allow just the one run. The bullpen shut things down the rest of the way, but Bello was already in line for the win thanks to a three-run sixth in which Trevor Story singled in Roman Anthony, and then Ceddanne Rafaela hit a two-run homer, his 14th of the year — his next will tie the 15 he hit in his rookie 2024.

Stowers rare 3-homer day

Kyle Stowers used to play for the Orioles. Now he plays for the Marlins. Unremarkable on its own since players move around all the time, however, his Sunday was anything but ordinary: while facing his old club, Stowers went deep three times.

Neat on its own, but also exceptionally rare: per MLB’s Sarah Langs , Stowers is just the fifth player to ever hit at least three homers against a team that he played for in the previous (or same) season. Just five times, ever? When’s the last time this happened? Well, on Friday. When Cody Bellinger did it for the Yankees against the Cubs.

Baseball is real weird sometimes.

What. A. Slide.

Describing this slide is… difficult. But here goes.

Tyler Stephenson, the Reds’ catcher who stands at 6-foot-3 and is listed at 225 pounds, began a fairly routine slide. Then, to avoid Kyle Farmer’s tag, he leaned back and shot mostly upright, nearly fully standing while still having his momentum carry him past the bag. He then hopped a bit to stop himself, dove back down with his hands pointed toward the bag, and tagged it before Farmer could come back around to get him on the second pass.

Again: he is 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. That is some wild coordination and athleticism for anyone, but that Stephenson was able to move that much person out of the way of the tag is what brings the slide to that next level.

Merrill and Wheeler’s improbable meeting

Padres’ outfielder Jackson Merrill had gone 34 games and 144 plate appearances without hitting a single home run, with his last coming on May 27. He hadn’t hit more than one home run in a game all season, and managed that just twice in 2024, when he went deep 24 times all year. Phillies’ ace Zack Wheeler had allowed more than one home run to a player all of twice in his career, with the last of those coming in 2021 to Buster Posey.

So, what do you think happened on Saturday when Merrill faced Wheeler? One unlikely home run…

…and then a second, even more unbelievable homer.

We already used baseball is real weird sometimes earlier, but you have to admit. Baseball is real weird sometimes.

Rodriguez homers all weekend long

Julio Rodríguez was voted a 2025 AL All-Star, but ended up being replaced on the roster by teammate Randy Azorarena — Rodríguez cited a need to rest and recharge for the second half, while Azorarena made sense as a replacement thanks to a seven-homer July that’s brought him up to a 144 OPS+ on the season, following a slow start.

Simply taking himself out of the All-Star festivities apparently recharged Rodríguez quite a bit already, as he hit a home run in every game over the weekend.

It’s not that Rodríguez’s bat is an issue, but he’s definitely known more for his defense and all-around play — he’s an above-average but not exceptional offensive player, who combines that with an excellent glove to come out an All-Star-caliber outfield. His power was on display all weekend against the Tigers, though, and good thing, too: Rodríguez’s Mariners swept MLB’s best club, by scores of 12-3, 15-7 and 8-4, and Rodríguez’s big weekend — six hits, six RBIs, eight runs, five extra-base hits including the three homers — was a not-insignificant part of the how.

Buxton's 5-hit cycle

Byron Buxton not only hit for the cycle on Saturday, but it was the first-ever cycle in Target Field’s 15-year history, and a five-hit game for Buxton. He got the hardest part of things out of the way early, with a triple in the second inning to follow up his first of two singles, then doubled in the third before going deep in the seventh.

Oh, and one more thing: it was Buxton’s bobblehead day! Now they need a bobblehead commemorating the cycle he got on his bobblehead day. If he also hits a cycle on that day, too, well, then we’ve got an ouroboros going, baby.

Suárez, Schwarber make five

No, Cal Raleigh did not tie nor surpass Barry Bonds’ record of 39 home runs before the All-Star break, but 2025 still squeezed plenty of juice out of that particular fruit all the same. Raleigh — and Aaron Judge, who became the fastest-ever to 350 career homers with his 35th homer on Saturday — made for just the fifth-ever pairing of 35-plus homer players before the break, the last of which came in 2001, when Bonds and Luis Gonzalez both managed the feat.

Per Langs , they also rank second and sixth all-time in homers before the All-Star break: Judge is behind Chris Davis (2013), Mark McGwire (1998) and Reggie Jackson (1969), who all had 37, and tied with Gonzalez’s 2001 and Ken Griffey Jr.’s ‘98 at 35.

And there’s one more thing to note from the pre-break homer crowd: Shohei Ohtani already had over 30 homers before the weekend, and sits at 32, but two other players — the Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez and the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber — made it to 30 before they ran out of first "half" to dinger in.

Suárez went deep twice on Saturday, giving him 31 for the year and 16 since June 1, while Schwarber also went yard on Saturday, his seventh 30-homer season in his career. It’s going to be something seeing which of this group ends up on top at year’s end — all of them have the power to change the current standings in a hurry.

