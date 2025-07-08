Major League Baseball
Yankees' Aaron Judge Becomes Fastest MLB Player to Hit 350 Career Home Runs
Major League Baseball

Yankees' Aaron Judge Becomes Fastest MLB Player to Hit 350 Career Home Runs

Updated Jul. 12, 2025 4:26 p.m. ET

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge reached 350 home runs faster than any other MLB player after the two-time American League MVP hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning of New York's loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, giving him 35 on the season and 350 for his career in just 1,088 games. 

Prior to Judge's homer, Mark McGwire needed the fewest number of games to hit 350 home runs at 1,280. However, Judge blew McGwire's mark out of the water, beating him by 192 games.

Judge's teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, ranks ninth on that list, as he hit his 350th home run on April 27, 2022 in his 1,341st game. Judge is the fourth player to make that list while wearing a Yankees uniform, as well, joining Stanton, Alex Rodriguez and Babe Ruth.

RankPlayerGames
1Aaron Judge1,088
2Mark McGwire1,280
3Juan Gonzalez1,298
4Alex Rodriguez1,301
5Harmon Killebrew1,319
6Albert Pujols1,320
7Babe Ruth1,329
8Giancarlo Stanton1,341
9Ralph Kiner1,345
10Albert Belle1,361
Judge has had impressive amounts of power since entering MLB in 2016. He has smacked over 50 home runs in three separate seasons, leading MLB in that category with 62 (2022) and 58 (2024), with the former setting a new AL record.

This season, Judge leads all players in all three slashing categories — batting average (.358), on-base percentage (.465) and slugging percentage (.739). He's set to make his fifth consecutive All-Star Game appearance and will serve as the captain of the AL team after winning the fan vote. 

Judge has 67 games left to go deep another 50 times if he also wants to surpass McGwire's record for fewest games needed to hit 400 career home runs (1,412). 

Major League Baseball
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge
