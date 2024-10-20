Major League Baseball
Juan Soto's home run sends Yankees to World Series, beating Guardians in ALCS
Juan Soto's home run sends Yankees to World Series, beating Guardians in ALCS

Updated Oct. 20, 2024 12:06 a.m. ET

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning and the New York Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series — and first in 15 years — by beating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in Game 5 of the ALCS on Saturday night.

Baseball's biggest brand is going back to October's main stage.

Soto, who was acquired in a seven-player trade with the San Diego Padres in December, moved the Bronx Bombers into position with one big swing.

The Yankees will try to win their 28th title against either the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers. Game 6 of the NLCS is on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

In the 10th, Austin Wells walked with one out and Alex Verdugo followed with a grounder to second baseman Andrés Giménez, whose soft toss to the bag was dropped by rookie shortstop Brayan Rocchio for an error.

Gaddis struck out Gleyber Torres and had Soto in a 1-2 count before New York's stylish outfielder sent a shot over the wall in center. Soto danced down the first-base line and paused to celebrate with his teammates before circling the bases.

"I was just saying to myself, `You're all over that guy. You're all over that guy. He ain't got anything,'" Soto said.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, who took care of the Guardians in five games, but it wasn't easy.

New York won the first two at Yankee Stadium without much fanfare or any major drama. However, it was a different story in Cleveland as all three games at Progressive Field were nail-biters.

The Guardians rallied to win Game 3 on two, two-run homers in their last two at-bats, and the Yankees held on to win Game 4 after blowing a four-run lead.

Cleveland just didn't have enough and a surprising season under first-year manager Stephen Vogt ended just short of a World Series. The franchise remains without a title since 1948, baseball's current longest drought.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

