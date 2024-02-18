Jorge Soler and San Francisco Giants finalize $42 million, 3-year contract

Major League Baseball
Published Feb. 18, 2024

Jorge Soler and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $42 million, three-year contract on Sunday.

The Cuban outfielder and designated hitter gets a $9 million signing bonus and salaries of $7 million this year and $13 million in each of the following two seasons.

Soler, who turns 32 on Feb. 25, was a first-time All-Star last season with Miami. He played 137 games for Miami last season, batting .250 with 36 home runs and 75 RBIs. He spent 102 games as DH and 32 in right field.

Soler's total games were third-most in his 10-year big league career that included time with the Chicago Cubs (2014-16), Kansas City (2017-21), Atlanta (2021) and the Marlins (2022-23). He appeared in all 162 games for the Royals in 2019, then 149 during with Kansas City and the Braves in 2021.

Soler will donate $80,000 to the Giants Community Fund this year and $65,000 in each of the following two seasons.

Right-hander Austin Warren was put on the 60-day injured list to open a roster spot. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery last May 17.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

