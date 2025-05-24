Major League Baseball
Indy 500 fever? Baseball fans are pouring milk on themselves to celebrate home runs
Updated May. 24, 2025 9:56 p.m. ET

Indianapolis might not have a Major League Baseball team, but it is home to the Indianapolis 500, and ahead of Sunday's race at 12:30 p.m. ET on FOX, baseball fans are showing their excitement with milk. Yes, milk.

During Saturday's broadcast of the divisional matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, cameras caught a fan in the stands celebrating Jarren Duran's home run by pouring milk on himself as if he had won the Indy 500.

Another fan had the same idea at Citi Field, following the New York Mets 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, in a rematch of the National League Championship Series.

Only one lucky driver will have the opportunity to do the same on Sunday by winning the greatest spectacle in racing, and we already know which type of milk each driver prefers.

The Indiana Dairy Association announced on Tuesday that 28-of-33 drivers chose to drink whole milk, with Helio Castroneves, Conor Daly, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato being the five drivers who chose 2% milk.

