Major League Baseball 2024 Home Run Derby: Schedule, how to watch, start time Published Jun. 26, 2024 1:26 p.m. ET

The MLB All-Star break is almost here, and baseball fans can gear up for another exciting Home Run Derby! Top sluggers from across the league will be facing off in a night of power hitting. Familiar faces and rising stars will be battling it out to see who can launch the most dingers. Don't miss the chance to see who will be crowned the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby champion!

What time does the Home Run Derby start?

The 2024 Home Run Derby will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15th.

How can I watch the MLB Home Run Derby?

The 2024 Home Run Derby will be shown live on ESPN, ESPN.com, MLB.com and MLB.tv.

Where is the 2024 Home Run Derby located?

The 2024 Home Run Derby will take place at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Who will be participating in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?

The full bracket of contestants and seeds will be released in July. Eight players will be seeded based on their season home run totals by a certain date.

The current MLB HR leader, Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) has said that he will not be participating in this year’s Home Run Derby. He has not participated in the Derby since winning it in 2017.

Who won the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby?

Below are the participants from last year's derby:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. brought home the derby crown with 25 home runs in the finals. He defeated Randy Arozarena who had 23.

