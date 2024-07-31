Major League Baseball Highest Scoring MLB Games Published Jul. 31, 2024 4:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

While low-scoring pitchers' duels are often celebrated, there have been plenty of games where the offense has stolen the show. We'll explore some of the highest-scoring matchups in MLB history.

10 highest scoring MLB games (by combined points) post 1900:

10 highest scoring MLB games (by combined points) prior to 1900:

44 runs: Brooklyn Gladiators 28, Buffalo Bisons 16 (1890) 43 runs: Chicago Colts 36, Louisville Colonels 7 (1897) 43 runs: Brooklyn Gladiators 22, Syracuse Stars 21 (1890) 42 runs: Boston Beaneaters 28, Pittsburgh Alleghenys 14 (1887) 42 runs: Philadelphia Phillies 30, Buffalo Bisons 12 (1890) 42 runs: Cincinnati Reds 30, Louisville Colonels 12 (1893) 40 runs: Cincinnati Reds 23, Pittsburgh Alleghenys 17 (1890) 39 runs: Chicago White Stockings 35, Cleveland Blues 4 (1882) 38 runs: Boston Beaneaters 30, Detroit Wolverines 8 (1883) 38 runs: Chicago White Stockings 31, Buffalo Bisons 7 (1883)

What is the highest scoring MLB game ever?

The highest scoring MLB game ever recorded a record high 49 combined runs. On August 25, 1922, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs set a record with a score of Phillies 23, Cubs 26.

What is the most runs scored by one team?

In 1897, the Chicago Colts set this record with a 36-7 victory over the Louisville Colonels.

What was the highest scoring game in recent history?

On August 22, 2007, the Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles 30-3.

