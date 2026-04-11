Gavin Sheets Hits Walk-Off, 3-Run Home Run for Padres to Beat Rockies
Gavin Sheets' second homer of the game was a three-run, game-ending shot in the ninth inning, as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Friday night.
Colorado's Juan Mejia (0-2) came on in the ninth inning and gave up a leadoff single to Jackson Merrill and walked Manny Machado. After Xander Bogaerts flied out, Sheets hit a 99.6 mph four-seam fastball 434 feet over the wall in right-center field.
San Diego starter Walker Buehler struck out four and allowed three hits in six scoreless innings. The 31-year-old right-hander, who spent his first eight MLB seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signed a minor-league contract with San Diego in February. Mason Miller (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth.
Luis Campusano also homered and doubled for the Padres.
Colorado pinch hitter Hunter Goodman hit a two-out RBI single, moved to second when Tyler Freeman singled and scored on a hit by Jordan Beck to make it 2-all in the eighth inning.
Sheets hit a leadoff homer off Rockies' starter Tomoyuki Sugano in the fifth inning and, after Miguel Andujar flied out, Campusano added a solo shot to make it 2-0.
Sugano gave up two runs and four hits in six innings.
Up next
Colorado's Ryan Feltner (1-0, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to face German Marquez (1-1, 4.50) in the second of a three-game set on Saturday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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