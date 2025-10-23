FOX Super 6 contest: MLB World Series Picks

What's better than watching baseball? Watching baseball and winning money!

1. Which player will have the MOST HITS in the World Series?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Shohei Ohtani, George Springer, Mookie Betts

No player has more hits in the postseason than Guerrero Jr. with 19. Betts has 12 which is the highest of any Dodger during the playoffs, so choosing him would be a good option as well. Still, when combining regular and postseason statistics, Vlad has 191 hits— tied for the second most of any player in baseball, trailing only Aaron Judge (192).

Prediction: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

2. Will Shohei Ohtani have more STRIKEOUTS AS A PITCHER or HITS AS A BATTER in the World Series?

More Strikeouts as a Pitcher OR More Hits as a Batter

Ohtani has just nine hits in the postseason compared to a whopping 19 strikeouts in just two pitching starts. Five of those nine hits have been home runs, but it's still hard to go against his dominance as a pitcher. In Game 4 against the Brewers, he recorded 10 strikeouts, six shutout innings on the mound and also homered three times.

Prediction: More Strikeouts as a Pitcher

3. Which trio of players includes the 2025 World Series MVP?

Ohtani, Edman, W. Smith

Guerrero, Springer, Varsho

Freeman, T. Hernández, Betts

None of the above

For his entire career, Ohtani has done things that no one in MLB history has due to his two-way dominance. If the Dodgers win, it will because of his prowess on the mound coupled with his ability as a power-hitter. He's hit five home runs in the playoffs along with a 2.25 ERA, and in the regular season— he hit 55 long-shots with a 2.87 ERA as a pitcher.

Prediction: Ohtani, Edman, W. Smith

4. How many COMBINED STRIKEOUTS will Blake Snell and Kevin Gausman have in the World Series?

0-15, 0-20, 0-25, 0-30+

15-20, 15-25, 15-30+

20-25, 25-30+

These two pitchers have combined for 40 strikeouts in six pitching starts in the postseason, but both will face teams with extremely hot bats. As a team, Toronto is batting a whopping .296 with 115 hits in the playoffs while Los Angeles is at .256 with 88. Expect a middle-of-the-road performance from both a pitching and batting perspective in this series.

Prediction: 15-20

5. Rank the players by who will SCORE THE MOST RUNS in the World Series (highest to lowest):

George Springer

Teoscar Hernández

Alejandro Kirk

Freddie Freeman

Of this group, no player has more runs scored in the postseason than George Springer with 11. And when looking at the regular season, his 106 was tied for the ninth-most of all players, and again more than anyone else in this group.

Prediction: George Springer

6. Who will win GAME 4 of the World Series?

Blue Jays OR Dodgers

Toronto went down 0-2 against the Mariners and climbed their way back to win the series in seven games. Whether that happens again or not, the Blue Jays have to win either Game 3 or 4 in Los Angeles.

Prediction: Blue Jays

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: 6-4

