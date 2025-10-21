Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Assembling the Ultimate 2025 World Series Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani. George Springer. Freddie Freeman. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

There will be no shortage of stars in the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays. But what would a combination of the best players from each team look like? Who would make the cut and who would just miss out?

Here's FOX Sports' ultimate World Series lineup:

Manager: Dave Roberts

Dave Roberts' 944 managerial wins rank fourth in Dodgers history. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Record as Dodgers Manager (2016-Present): 944-575

Since Roberts entered the Dodgers' dugout as manager for the 2016 season, the franchise has been a powerhouse. Winning the National League West in nine of 10 seasons, posting five 100-plus-win seasons, claiming five NL pennants and winning two World Series (2020 and 2024), Roberts has a dynasty on his hands in Los Angeles. He won 2016 NL Manager of the Year honors.

Will Smith has been an All-Star in each of the past three seasons. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, 4.5 WAR and .296/.404/.497 slash line (362 at-bats)

Alejandro Kirk is one of the best all-around catchers that MLB has to offer, but Smith's bat gives him the edge. The homegrown Dodger has been one of the premier hitting catchers in the sport since the outset of his MLB career (2019), possessing an impact, power swing from the right side and producing with great efficiency. Smith, who has plausible plate discipline, has posted an OPS+ north of 110 in each of his seven seasons in the sport, an OPS north of .800 in five seasons and an OPS north of .900 in three seasons.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. led the American League in home runs, runs scored, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS+ in 2021. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 23 home runs, 84 RBIs, 4.5 WAR and .292/.381/.467 slash line (589 at-bats)

Freddie Freeman is a future Hall of Famer, but Guerrero's recent tear gives him the starting nod at first base. Guerrero is one of the best hitters in the sport and is currently hitting out of his mind. In what has been a 2025 postseason for the ages, Guerrero has totaled six home runs and 12 RBIs, while boasting a .442/.510/.930 slash line through just 11 games. The Toronto star is a formidable force with elite power from the right side who seldom strikes out. The two-time Silver Slugger has grown into a reliable corner infielder after initially starting his career at the hot corner. Right now, Guerrero is one of the faces of the sport.

Second Baseman: Ernie Clement

Ernie Clemente posted double-digit DRS at both second base and third base in 2025. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): Nine home runs, 50 RBIs, 4.3 WAR and .277/.313/.398 slash line (545 at-bats)

For the sake of getting the best starting lineup on the field, Clement will play second, which is one of three infield positions he has played extensively this season (third base and shortstop are the other two). The versatile infielder logged a career-high 151 hits in the regular season, consistently serving as a contact hitter who puts the ball in play. This postseason, Clement has been an essential part of Toronto's offense, owning a .429/.444/.619 slash line and having driven in seven runs.

Mookie Betts solely started at shortstop in 2025, not making a start in the outfield for the first time in his 12-year MLB career. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 20 home runs, 82 RBIs, 4.8 WAR and .258/.326/.406 slash line (589 at-bats)

Betts posted a career-worst .732 OPS in the regular season, but posting 4.8 wins above replacement and 17 DRS at your starting position ain't too shabby. Defensively, the six-time Gold Glover and seven-time Silver Slugger has successfully transitioned to being one of the best shortstops in the league after mostly playing right field. And, with the bat, Betts remains an electric threat from the right side who glides around the basepaths and has potent power. Just last postseason, he drove in 16 runs.

Third Baseman: Max Muncy

Max Muncy is a two-time All-Star. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 19 home runs, 67 RBIs, 3.6 WAR and .243/.376/.470 slash line (313 at-bats)

For better or worse, when Muncy steps in the batter's box, the vision of him demolishing a baseball 440 feet to right field imminently comes to mind. Muncy, who ranked in the 92nd percentile in hard-hit percentage this season (51.5%), is among the more frightening, left-handed hitters in the sport and a stabilizing presence at third base whose production has been hindered over the past two seasons due to knee and oblique issues.

Outfielder (1): George Springer

George Springer spent the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 32 home runs, 84 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 4.8 WAR and .309/.399/.560 slash line (498 at-bats)

Springer is one of the best outfielders of his generation. The four-time All-Star has primarily been Toronto's designated hitter this season but been a rock in the outfield in previous years. He swings an electric bat, puts the ball in play with frequency, hits for both contact and power and continually comes through in pivotal moments. Springer sent the entire country of Canada into a state of ecstasy on Monday night in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, smacking a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning, which would prove to be enough for the Blue Jays to win.

Outfielder (2): Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez was the 2024 World Series MVP. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 25 home runs, 89 RBIs, 1.5 WAR and .247/.284/.454 slash line (511 at-bats)

Perhaps an overlooked part of the Dodgers' lineup given their excess of star power, Hernandez is yet another big-time slugger on the lineup card. Hernandez brings the power. A three-time Silver Slugger, Hernandez is bad news from the right side of the batter's box, having blasted four home runs this postseason and being a year removed from winning the 2024 World Series MVP in a series that saw the outfielder post a hit in all five contests. Meanwhile, Hernandez has started at both corner outfield positions for the Dodgers over the past two years and occasionally played center field earlier in his career, too.

Outfielder (3): Daulton Varsho

Daulton Varsho was a Gold Glover in 2024. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, 2.8 WAR and .238/.284/.548 slash line (248 at-bats)

Andy Pages (27 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .461 slugging percentage) had a breakout season for the Dodgers, but Varsho gets the nod as the third starting outfielder based on pedigree. Varsho, who's in his third season with the Blue Jays and missed prolonged time in the 2025 regular season due to shoulder and hamstring injures, is a vacuum in center field, a year removed from winning a Gold Glove and posted 10 DRS in center field in 63 starts/68 appearances this season. Meanwhile, Varsho, who posted five wins above replacement across 136 games in 2024, has respectable power from the left side and played at an All-Star-caliber level over the past four years.

Designated Hitter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to have a 50-50 season (50 home runs and 50 stolen bases) in 2024. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 6.6 WAR and .282/.392/.622 slash line (611 at-bats)

When Ohtani isn't pitching like an ace, he's hitting like an all-time great. The two-way superstar and three-time MVP has overwhelming power, blasting 50-plus home runs and leading the NL in runs scored in each of the past two seasons while wreaking havoc on the basepaths. In Game 4 of the Dodgers' series-clinching victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series, Ohtani complemented pitching six shutout innings and logging 10 strikeouts by annihilating three pitches over the outfield wall for a three-homer game. He's the best all-around player in the sport and its most dangerous left-handed hitter.

Starting Pitcher: Yoshinobu Yamamoto

The 2025 season is Yoshinobu Yamamoto's second in MLB. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 2.49 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 201 strikeouts, 5.0 WAR and 167 ERA+ across 173.2 innings pitched (30 starts)

The Dodgers gave somebody who never threw a pitch in MLB a $325 million contract – and he has been worth every penny. Yamamoto, who made his MLB debut in 2024, quickly emerged as one of the best starting pitchers in the sport and is a bonafide ace. The right-hander posts strikeouts at a high rate, pitches deep into games and makes hitters look silly with both his split-fingered fastball and curveball. In Game 2 of the NLCS, Yamamoto went the distance, becoming the first Dodger to pitch a complete game in the postseason in 21 years. Los Angeles has its pitching anchor for the next decade.

Alex Vesia owns a combined 2.67 ERA over his five seasons with the Dodgers. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Regular Season): 3.02 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 80 strikeouts, 1.1 WAR and 138 ERA+ across 59.2 innings pitched (68 appearances)

Vesia is a pillar for the Dodgers' bullpen. Since arriving in L.A. for the 2021 season, Vesia has been one of the best left-handed relievers in the game. Primarily leaning on his four-seamer and slider, Vesia has logged strikeouts at a high rate and kept runners off the basepaths at a comforting rate. Last year, he posted a 1.76 ERA in the regular season and surrendered zero runs over 5.2 innings pitched in the 2024 postseason.

