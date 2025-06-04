Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow is optimistic about recovery from shoulder injury
Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow is optimistic about recovery from shoulder injury

Updated Jun. 4, 2025 10:41 a.m. ET

Tyler Glasnow is feeling optimistic about his recovery from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since late April. He's one of five Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers who are on the injured list.

There’s no timetable yet for his return. The 31-year-old right-hander got hurt against Pittsburgh on April 27, and he was recently moved to the 60-day IL. "My shoulder is totally fine," he said Tuesday.

Glasnow downplayed the general body soreness that manager Dave Roberts mentioned on Monday. He said back tightness after a bullpen session prompted a precautionary decision to rest him for a few days.

"We're both on the same wavelength," he said of himself and the team.

His shoulder feels better, he said, and he plans to throw a bullpen session later this week. He played catch in the outfield on Tuesday.

"I’ll be back as soon as I can in a healthy way to help the team in the playoffs is my goal," he said.

Last season, Glasnow didn't pitch in the postseason because of right elbow tendinitis. He signed a $135.5 million, five-year deal before the 2024 season.

Also Tuesday, the Dodgers signed right-hander Jose Urena, who was designated for assignment last weekend by Toronto.

He was 0-0 with a 3.65 ERA in six appearances for the Blue Jays. He began the season with the New York Mets, giving up five runs in three innings of his lone appearance.

Ureña, 33, has spent 11 years in the majors with Miami, Detroit, Milwaukee, Colorado, the Chicago White Sox, Texas, the Mets and Blue Jays. He is 44-77 with a 4.78 ERA in 239 games.

The Dodgers also optioned right-handed pitcher Will Klein to Triple-A Oklahoma City and designated catcher Chuckie Robinson for assignment.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

