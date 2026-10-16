Will Dodgers Recover From Unsuccessful 3-Peat? MLB History Says It's Complicated

The Los Angeles Dodgers came up eight wins short of three-peating.

With the Dodgers – who were the defending, back-to-back World Series champions – being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2026 National League Championship Series, the 1998-2000 New York Yankees remain the last MLB team to three-peat.

Will the Dodgers bounce back in 2027?

Here's what happened to the last 10 MLB teams that repeated as World Series champions but didn't win a third consecutive championship.

1992-93 Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have reached the World Series just once since winning the 1993 Fall Classic. (Photo credit should read CHRIS WILKINS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays were the rippers of the American League East in the early 1990s.

John Olerud, Roberto Alomar and Joe Carter, accompanied by Dave Winfield in 1992 and Paul Molitor in 1993, made for one of MLB's most fearsome offenses, with Juan Guzmán and Pat Hentgen, among others, taking the hill in their starting rotation. Toronto beat the Atlanta Braves in six games in the 1992 World Series and the Philadelphia Phillies in six games in the 1993 World Series, which came after the Blue Jays were eliminated in the AL Championship Series twice from 1989-91.

What happened after winning back-to-back titles? The Blue Jays went 55-60 before a players' strike ended the 1994 season. They then had four consecutive losing seasons, the bulk of the aforementioned sluggers were gone in the ensuing years and the franchise wouldn't make the playoffs again until 2015.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back

1977-78 New York Yankees

From 1977-78, Reggie Jackson hit nine home runs across 21 postseason games with the Yankees. (Photo by Walter Iooss Jr./Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X21831 TK4 R7)

After being swept by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1976 World Series, the Yankees got back to doing one of the things they did best: beating the Dodgers in the World Series.

In both 1977 and 1978, the Yankees won 100 games in the regular season and beat the Dodgers in the World Series in six games. The consecutive championship triumphs improved the Yankees to 8-2 all time against the Dodgers in the World Series. This rendition of the former New York baseball rivals – the Dodgers moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958 – was defined by "Mr. October," Yankees outfielder Reggie Jackson.

While Yankees shortstop Bucky Dent won 1978 World Series MVP honors, Jackson blasted two home runs and drove in eight runs in the series, which came after he obliterated five home runs and won MVP honors in the 1977 World Series. With that said, the Yankees missed the playoffs in 1979 and were swept by the Kansas City Royals in the 1980 AL Championship Series before losing to the Dodgers in six games in the 1981 World Series. New York wouldn't make the playoffs again until 1995.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back

1975-76 Cincinnati Reds

The Reds' 1976 World Series championship was their fourth in franchise history. (Photo by Dick Raphael /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: D334 )

After years of postseason heartbreak, the Big Red Machine won back-to-back titles in 1975 and '76.

As previously alluded to, Pete Rose, Johnny Bench, George Foster, Joe Morgan & Co. swept the Yankees in the 1976 World Series, which saw Bench blast two home runs and go 8 for 15 in the series en route to earning World Series MVP honors. The year before, the Reds squeaked past the Boston Red Sox in seven games in the 1975 World Series, with Rose hitting .370 in the series and winning MVP honors.

Then, though, the Reds missed the playoffs in each of the next two seasons, were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1979 NLCS and wouldn't make the playoffs again until their 1990 championship series.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back

1961-62 New York Yankees

Whitey Ford and the Yankees reached the World Series in five consecutive years from 1960-64. (Photo by Herb Scharfman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

Bill Mazeroski walked off the Yankees in Game 7 of the 1960 World Series, which resulted in New York winning back-to-back World Series in rage.

In 1961, the Yankees won 109 games and beat the Reds in five games in the World Series, with them then beating the San Francisco Giants in seven games in the 1962 Fall Classic. However, the Dodgers swept the Yankees in the 1963 World Series, with Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and Johnny Podres holding New York to just four runs. The ensuing year, the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Yankees in seven games in the 1964 World Series.

New York wouldn't make the playoffs again until 1976.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back

1929-30 Philadelphia Athletics

The 1930 World Series marked the Athletics' fifth title of the 20th century. (Photo by Mark Rucker/Transcendental Graphics, Getty Images)

The Athletics were a force to be reckoned with.

Al Simmons, Jimmie Foxx, Mickey Cochrane and Bing Miller spearheaded a potent A's offense, while the franchise had southpaw Lefty Grove emerging into a Hall of Fame force on the rubber. They beat the Chicago Cubs in five games in the 1929 World Series and the Cardinals in six games in the 1930 Fall Classic.

Ironically, the A's won a still-franchise-record 107 games in 1931, but it ended with them losing to the Cardinals in seven games in the World Series, highlighted by outfielder/third baseman Pepper Martin hitting .500 in the series. The Athletics wouldn't make the playoffs again until 1971.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back

1927-28 New York Yankees

(Original Caption) Yankee Outfielders Who Will be Seen in the World Series. Bronx, New York: Left to right are Durst, Combs, Paschal, Ruth, and Meusel, the Yankee outfielders who are expected to appear in the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Yeah, the Yankees have won a few titles here and there.

After losing to the Cardinals in seven games in the 1926 World Series, the Yankees swept consecutive World Series in 1927 and 1928 over the Pirates and Cardinals. While they missed the playoffs from 1929-31, New York got off the mat in 1932, winning 107 games and ultimately sweeping the Cubs in the World Series, adding yet another ring to Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig's would-be deep collection. That was also the series when Ruth "called his shot" on a home run.

The Yankees would commence another three-year playoff drought from 1933-35, but they followed it up by winning four consecutive World Series. Suffice to say: New York got back on track.

Verdict: Bounced back

1921-22 New York Giants

The 1922 World Series marked the Giants' fifth championship in franchise history. (Photo by Keystone View Company/FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The New York Giants opened the decade of the 1920s with a bang.

Led by the offensive firepower of George Kelly, Dave Bancroft, Irish Meusel, Ross Youngs and Frankie Frisch, the Giants defeated the Yankees in both the 1921 (eight games) and 1922 World Series (five games).

The Giants returned to the World Series in each of the next two seasons but lost both times, with the Yankees beating them in six games in 1923 and the Washington Nationals winning in seven games against them in 1924. They wouldn't make the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons before beating the Nationals in five games in the 1933 World Series.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back

1915-16 Boston Red Sox

Before becoming a Yankees' legend, Babe Ruth won three World Series with the Red Sox. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)

Arguably the best era of Boston Red Sox baseball came in the decade of the 1910s.

Three years after winning the 1912 World Series, the Red Sox were victorious again, beating the Philadelphia Phillies in five games in the 1915 World Series and the Brooklyn Robins in five games in the 1916 Fall Classic. In both seasons, Boston rode elite starting pitching, which included Ruth (originally a primary starting pitcher), Smoky Joe Wood (in 1915), Ernie Shore and Rube Foster, among other hurlers.

After missing the playoffs in 1917, the Red Sox beat the Cubs in six games in the 1918 World Series. Granted, a 28-year playoff drought and an 86-year championship drought would begin in 1919. Still, Boston won the next season after failing to execute the three-peat.

Verdict: Bounced back

1910-11 Philadelphia Athletics

Charles Bender posted a career 2.32 ERA across 12 seasons with the A's. (photo by: GHI/Universal History Archive via Getty Images)

The Athletics came of age in 1910.

In said year, they won a then-franchise record 102 games and defeated the Cubs in five games in the 1910 World Series for their first franchise triumph. They then won 101 games in 1911 and beat the Giants in six games in the Fall Classic. Home Run Baker (what a name!), Eddie Collins, Danny Murphy and Bris Lord led the charge for their lineup, while Jack Coombs, Eddie Plank, Charles Bender and Cy Morgan, among others, formed a stellar starting rotation.

Now, the A's missed the playoffs in 1912, but they'd get back to and win the World Series in 1913, knocking off the Giants in five games. The Athletics would reach the World Series again in 1914.

Verdict: Bounced back

1907-08 Chicago Cubs

The Cubs ended a 108-year World Series drought in 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Starting pitching was the name of the game for the Cubs in the late 1900s.

Chicago beat the Detroit Tigers in five games in both the 1907 and 1908 World Series, with historical pitching on its side: Hall of Famer Mordecai Brown, Ed Reulbach, Jack Pfiester, Orvall Overall and Carl Lundgren, to name some.

All that said, while they reached the World Series in 1910 after missing the playoffs in 1909, the Cubs would lose to the Athletics in five games. For any history buffs, the Cubs wouldn't win the World Series again until 2016.

Verdict: Didn't bounce back