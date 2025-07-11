Major League Baseball
Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend

Updated Jul. 11, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET

Arguably the most popular athlete to play in Los Angeles, the Dodgers are commemorating late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a bobblehead giveaway on Friday, Aug. 8, when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.

(Courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers/X)

The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive the Bryant bobblehead, according to the Los Angeles Times. A distinct giveaway, the bobblehead features Bryant in home Lakers attire (yellow jerseys and shorts with a purple stripe) in the batter's box at Dodger Stadium wearing blue cleats. The color theme is a combination of both traditional Lakers and Dodgers colors.

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers (1996-97 season to 2015-16 season), helped the franchise win five NBA championships. He was the 2007-08 NBA MVP, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion, a 12-time All-Defensive honoree and 15-time All-NBA honoree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryant is first in Lakers history with 33,643 points — which ranks fourth in NBA/ABA history — 1,827 3-pointers, 1,944 steals and 1,346 games played and second with 6,306 assists.

As for the two L.A. teams, the Dodgers own the best record in the National League this season at 56-38, while the Lakers are coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Dodgers
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building All-Time Lineups For All 30 Teams

2025 MLB All-Star Game: Building All-Time Lineups For All 30 Teams

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes