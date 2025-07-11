Major League Baseball Dodgers Having Kobe Bryant Bobblehead Giveaway For Lakers Legend Updated Jul. 11, 2025 12:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Arguably the most popular athlete to play in Los Angeles, the Dodgers are commemorating late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with a bobblehead giveaway on Friday, Aug. 8, when they host the Toronto Blue Jays.

(Courtesy: Los Angeles Dodgers/X)

The first 40,000 fans in attendance will receive the Bryant bobblehead, according to the Los Angeles Times. A distinct giveaway, the bobblehead features Bryant in home Lakers attire (yellow jerseys and shorts with a purple stripe) in the batter's box at Dodger Stadium wearing blue cleats. The color theme is a combination of both traditional Lakers and Dodgers colors.

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers (1996-97 season to 2015-16 season), helped the franchise win five NBA championships. He was the 2007-08 NBA MVP, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion, a 12-time All-Defensive honoree and 15-time All-NBA honoree.

Bryant is first in Lakers history with 33,643 points — which ranks fourth in NBA/ABA history — 1,827 3-pointers, 1,944 steals and 1,346 games played and second with 6,306 assists.

As for the two L.A. teams, the Dodgers own the best record in the National League this season at 56-38, while the Lakers are coming off a first-round playoff exit at the hands of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

