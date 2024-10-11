Major League Baseball Dodgers blank Padres in Game 5, advance to NLCS Updated Oct. 11, 2024 10:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Yoshinobu Yamamoto outdueled Yu Darvish in a historic playoff matchup of Japanese-born starters, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Friday night and advance to the National League Championship Series.

Yamamoto allowed two hits over five innings for the Dodgers before being pulled after 63 pitches in a decisive Game 5 between heated rivals who were meeting in an NL Division Series for the third time in five years.

[Related: The key moments that sparked Dodgers-Padres rivalry]

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dodgers will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets in the best-of-seven NLCS starting Sunday night in Los Angeles (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX).

The Dodgers won a decisive Game 5 at home for the first time since taking a 1981 NL Division Series against Houston after a season split into halves following a players’ strike. Boasting the majors’ best regular-season record of 98-64, they successfully avoided a third straight NLDS elimination.

Blake Treinen gets Fernando Tatis Jr. to seal Dodgers' 2-0 win

The Padres’ big hitters went bust with their season on the line. Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado were 1-for-14 in Game 5 as the last 19 San Diego batters were retired.

San Diego went scoreless for the final 24 innings of the series, dropping the last two games after taking a 2-1 lead back home.

Yamamoto and Darvish were the first Japanese-born starting pitchers to square off in major league playoff history. The 26-year-old Yamamoto was the fifth rookie to start a winner-take-all game in Dodgers history.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Teoscar Hernández crushes solo home run to extend Dodgers' lead to 2-0

Dodgers' Kiké Hernández BLASTS a solo home run for an early 1-0 lead

share