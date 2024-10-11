Dodgers blank Padres in Game 5, advance to NLCS
Yoshinobu Yamamoto outdueled Yu Darvish in a historic playoff matchup of Japanese-born starters, and the Los Angeles Dodgers got home runs from Kiké Hernández and Teoscar Hernández to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Friday night and advance to the National League Championship Series.
Yamamoto allowed two hits over five innings for the Dodgers before being pulled after 63 pitches in a decisive Game 5 between heated rivals who were meeting in an NL Division Series for the third time in five years.
[Related: The key moments that sparked Dodgers-Padres rivalry]
The Dodgers will play Pete Alonso and the New York Mets in the best-of-seven NLCS starting Sunday night in Los Angeles (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX).
The Dodgers won a decisive Game 5 at home for the first time since taking a 1981 NL Division Series against Houston after a season split into halves following a players’ strike. Boasting the majors’ best regular-season record of 98-64, they successfully avoided a third straight NLDS elimination.
The Padres’ big hitters went bust with their season on the line. Three-time batting champion Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado were 1-for-14 in Game 5 as the last 19 San Diego batters were retired.
San Diego went scoreless for the final 24 innings of the series, dropping the last two games after taking a 2-1 lead back home.
Yamamoto and Darvish were the first Japanese-born starting pitchers to square off in major league playoff history. The 26-year-old Yamamoto was the fifth rookie to start a winner-take-all game in Dodgers history.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam
How Mookie Betts got 'out of his head' and back to hitting. Can it save the 2024 Dodgers?
2024 World Series odds: Yankees favored; Dodgers second
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
2024 MLB Playoff bracket, schedule, picture, standings
'Backyard Baseball '97' re-released, more games coming from Backyard Sports
-
Freddie Freeman (ankle) expected to return to Dodgers lineup for NLDS Game 5
Twins announce plans for sale after 40 years in the Pohlad family
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year
-
Mets' Kodai Senga has viral reaction to Francisco Lindor grand slam
How Mookie Betts got 'out of his head' and back to hitting. Can it save the 2024 Dodgers?
2024 World Series odds: Yankees favored; Dodgers second
-
How to watch the 2024 MLB Playoffs: TV channels, streaming, dates, times
2024 MLB Playoff bracket, schedule, picture, standings
'Backyard Baseball '97' re-released, more games coming from Backyard Sports
-
Freddie Freeman (ankle) expected to return to Dodgers lineup for NLDS Game 5
Twins announce plans for sale after 40 years in the Pohlad family
World Series Winners: Complete list of champions by year