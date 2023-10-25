Major League Baseball
Diamondbacks plant team flag, troll Phillies after NLCS Game 7 win
Updated Oct. 25, 2023 8:06 p.m. ET

The Arizona Diamondbacks are the Cinderella October team of 2023, and the young team celebrated like it after the D-backs' unlikely National League Championship Series Game 7 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

First, Alek Thomas — one of the many role players who became a hero in the NLCS thanks to his clutch Game 4 home run — made sure that the D-backs' flag was quite literally planted, sticking a flagpole with a "National League Champions" banner into the ground at Citizens Bank Park, much to the displeasure of Philadelphia fans on social media.

Others, however, noted that the flag plant evoked when then-Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield did the same in a road win over Ohio State in 2017, reflecting the jubilation from a similar stunning upset.

The D-backs were not done trolling Philadelphia, however.

Later on that evening, with the champagne celebration in the visiting locker room fully underway, a song came on in the background captured on NLCS MVP Ketel Marte's Instagram Live video: "Dreams and Nightmares," a local anthem from famed Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill that has been famously used as a rallying cry for Philadelphia sports teams in the past, most notably by the NFL's Eagles in their 2018 Super Bowl run.

The Diamondbacks' social media team also used a line from the song when posting a video compilation of analysts in Philadelphia and elsewhere who wrote Arizona off for good after the team fell behind 2-0 to the Phillies at the beginning of the NLCS.

The D-backs continued to clap back at their doubters Wednesday, with pitchers Zac Gallen and Paul Sewald getting in on the action on their own social media accounts.

The "Snakes," of course, are very much alive and will face the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series at 8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

