Guardians' Daniel Schneemann puts himself in Babe Ruth territory with grand slam
Guardians' Daniel Schneemann puts himself in Babe Ruth territory with grand slam

Published May. 3, 2025 10:13 p.m. ET

Daniel Schneemann hit his first career grand slam and added a solo shot, leading the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-3, come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday.

With Toronto leading 3-1 and two outs in the ninth inning, Schneemann pulled an 0-1 pitch from Yimi Garcia into the stands in right field for his first multi-homer game and fourth long ball of the season.

That capped off a historic performance for Schneemann, who accomplished something only one MLB player ever has — and that was Babe Ruth, more than a century ago.

Schneemann gave Cleveland its first run with a solo homer off Chad Green in the eighth.

Coincidentally, Ruth's similar outing came against Cleveland. His grand slam in the ninth powered the Red Sox to an 8-7 win. He also hit a two-run shot in the top of the fourth inning that day.

On Saturday, Steven Kwan led off the ninth with a single and Carlos Santana and Bo Naylor walked before Schneemann’s two-out slam. García (0-1) blew his second save in four chances.

Kolby Allard (2-0) allowed one run in four innings for the win, and Emmanuel Clase finished for his sixth save in eight chances. 

But the game belonged to Schneemann, who now finds himself in elite company with one of the greatest MLB players of all time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

