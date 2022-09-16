Major League Baseball Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth 21 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.

There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44) own the best record in the sport and clinched the division title on Tuesday.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (91-55) and Atlanta Braves (89-55) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York a game ahead of Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (80-64) are the No. 3 NL wild card.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (85-60) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (76-67) are 7.5 games out of first in the division and three games out of the wild card.

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 wild card: St. Louis Cardinals

No. 2 wild card: Atlanta Braves

No. 3 wild card: Philadelphia Phillies

No. 4 wild card: San Diego Padres

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (95-50) have a firm grip on the AL West, clinching a playoff berth on Friday and maintaining a 13.5-game lead on the Seattle Mariners (80-62). The Mariners are the No. 3 AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (87-57) remain atop the AL East despite their subpar play of late, holding a 5.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays (82-63). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (80-64) are 4.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (75-68) for the final AL wild card.

AL CENTRAL

In a division that has changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (77-66) are four games ahead of the Chicago White Sox (74-71). The Minnesota Twins (72-71), who were atop the division throughout the first half, are now five games out of first.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 wild card: Cleveland Guardians

No. 2 wild card: Toronto Blue Jays

No. 3 wild card: Seattle Mariners

No. 4 wild card: Tampa Bay Rays

