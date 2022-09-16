Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch playoff berth
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.
There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs.
Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Thursday night.
NL WEST
The Los Angeles Dodgers (98-44) own the best record in the sport and clinched the division title on Tuesday.
NL EAST
The New York Mets (91-55) and Atlanta Braves (89-55) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York a game ahead of Atlanta. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (80-64) are the No. 3 NL wild card.
NL CENTRAL
The St. Louis Cardinals (85-60) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (76-67) are 7.5 games out of first in the division and three games out of the wild card.
NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS
No. 1 wild card: St. Louis Cardinals
No. 2 wild card: Atlanta Braves
No. 3 wild card: Philadelphia Phillies
No. 4 wild card: San Diego Padres
AL WEST
The Houston Astros (95-50) have a firm grip on the AL West, clinching a playoff berth on Friday and maintaining a 13.5-game lead on the Seattle Mariners (80-62). The Mariners are the No. 3 AL wild card.
AL EAST
The New York Yankees (87-57) remain atop the AL East despite their subpar play of late, holding a 5.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays (82-63). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (80-64) are 4.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (75-68) for the final AL wild card.
AL CENTRAL
In a division that has changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (77-66) are four games ahead of the Chicago White Sox (74-71). The Minnesota Twins (72-71), who were atop the division throughout the first half, are now five games out of first.
AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS
No. 1 wild card: Cleveland Guardians
No. 2 wild card: Toronto Blue Jays
No. 3 wild card: Seattle Mariners
No. 4 wild card: Tampa Bay Rays