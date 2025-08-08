Major League Baseball Yankees Lose To Astros In Extra Innings, Taking 6th Defeat in Last 7 Games Updated Aug. 8, 2025 11:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Carlos Correa hit a tiebreaking single through a drawn-in infield off struggling reliever Devin Williams in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros outlasted the New York Yankees 5-3 on Friday night.

Taylor Trammell added a two-run homer off Williams to make it 5-2.

New York lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped to 3-8 in extra innings. With the loss, the Yankees now hold just half-a-game advantage over the Cleveland Guardians (60-55) for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.

After closer Josh Hader (6-2) breezed through Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the ninth, the Astros needed four pitches to regain the lead.

Automatic runner Jose Altuve went to third when Williams threw his first pitch to the backstop. After the Yankees pulled their infield in, Correa lined a changeup to center field.

Williams (3-5) got two outs before Trammell drove an 0-1 changeup into the right-field seats. Williams has allowed four homers in his last eight appearances.

Correa’s hit helped the AL West leaders win for the third time in four games and 10th time in 26 games.

Altuve hit a two-run homer three batters in off rookie Cam Schlittler to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

Houston starter Hunter Brown yielded two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He took a one-hitter into the sixth and retired 14 straight batters before Ryan McMahon walked to set up New York's rally.

Ben Rice hit an RBI double and Judge delivered a tying single to knock out Brown.

Schlittler permitted two runs and seven hits in five innings. He struck out three, walked one and threw a career-high 97 pitches.

Key moment

Hader allowed an RBI single to Anthony Volpe with one out in the 10th, then retired pinch-hitter Paul Goldschmidt in a 10-pitch at-bat. The left-hander walked pinch-hitter Giancarlo Stanton before getting Trent Grisham with two on to end it.

Key stats

Williams has allowed nine runs in his past five appearances. He has given up 28 earned runs this year, two more than 2022-24 combined.

Up next

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (11-5, 2.83 ERA) opposes New York RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 13.50) on Saturday afternoon.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

