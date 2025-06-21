Cal Raleigh Hits MLB-High 30th Home Run, as Mariners Lose to Cubs, 10-7
Ian Happ homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Chicago Cubs held off Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners for a 10-7 victory on Saturday.
Raleigh opened the ninth inning with his major league-leading 30th homer after he also went deep twice on Friday. The long ball made Raleigh the first MLB player to hit 30 home runs in his first 75 games of a single season since Barry Bonds and Luis Gonzalez did so in 2001.
Luke Raley hit a two-out single for Seattle, but Daniel Palencia closed it out when he retired Donovan Solano on a foul popup.
Michael Busch, Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong also homered for Chicago on a 94-degree day at Wrigley Field with a 20-mph wind blowing toward center field. Brad Keller (3-0) got five outs for the win for the NL Central leaders.
Solano and Raley each had three hits and two RBIs for Seattle, which won 9-4 in the series opener on Friday.
Happ drove Emerson Hancock's first pitch of the game over the wall in left-center for his 10th homer. Tucker went deep on Hancock's third pitch for his first homer since June 9 and No. 14 on the year.
Happ became the first player to hit a leadoff homer for the Cubs in consecutive games since Anthony Rizzo in June 2017.
Happ added a three-run shot in the second, lifting Chicago to a 6-1 lead. He has four homers in his last three games.
Busch hit a three-run homer in the third, and Crow-Armstrong connected for a solo shot in the fifth against Zach Pop. It was Crow-Armstrong's team-high 21st homer.
Hancock (3-3) was tagged for nine runs in four innings.
The Mariners cut it to 9-6 in the fifth, scoring three unearned runs following Vidal Brujan’s throwing error on Randy Arozarena’s grounder.
Home plate umpire Chad Whitson left after five innings. The game continued with Dexter Kelley behind the plate.
Seattle reliever Trent Thornton wobbled on the mound with one out in the eighth. He was helped off by training staff.
Key moment
Keller entered two runners on and none out in the sixth, then struck out the side.
Key stat
Happ has two multi-homer games this season and 17 for his career.
Up next
Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert (1-2, 2.55 ERA) faces Cubs right-hander Colin Rea (4-2, 3.84 ERA) on Sunday.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
