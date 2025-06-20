Major League Baseball Benches clear, managers tossed after Tatis gets hit by pitch in Dodgers-Padres Published Jun. 20, 2025 3:22 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

An eventful ninth inning in the San Diego Padres' 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers saw the benches empty and both managers ejected in the ensuing fracas.

After Dodgers right-hander Jack Little — making his major league debut — hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with a pitch in the ninth inning, players ran onto the field behind home plate but no punches were thrown. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Mike Shildt were ejected.

Xander Bogaerts homered among his four hits and scored three runs to help the Padres avoid a four-game sweep in Los Angeles.

Rookie Ryan Bergert gave up three hits in 4 2/3 scoreless innings in his fourth career start, and Adrian Morejon (4-3) followed with four consecutive outs. Jake Cronenworth had three hits.

Padres reliever Robert Suarez hit Shohei Ohtani with a pitch in the bottom of the ninth and was ejected. Tatis and Ohtani were each hit by pitches twice in the series.

Right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (6-6) gave up three runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings as Los Angeles snapped a five-game winning streak.

Bogaerts gave the Padres a 1-0 lead in the second inning with his fourth home run and first since May 14. They went up 2-0 in the fifth inning on

Jose Iglesias had a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Cronenworth an RBI double in the seventh. Gavin Sheets added an RBI single and Iglesias drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-0 in the eighth.

The Dodgers ended the shutout bid with three runs in the ninth and had the tying run at second base before rookie Dalton Rushing struck out against Yuki Matsui, who picked up his first save.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

