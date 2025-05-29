Major League Baseball Angels to activate struggling superstar Mike Trout from injured list Updated May. 29, 2025 10:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is reportedly set to be activated from the injured list on Friday ahead of the team's away game against the Cleveland Guardians.

Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining an injury to his left knee. He last appeared on April 30 when the Angels were visiting the Seattle Mariners.

Prior to his injury, Trout appeared in 35 games this season, 22 at right field and 13 at DH. A revolving door of Jorge Soler, Jo Adell and Gustavo Campero picked up the slack for Trout in right field, and Soler took the bulk of the starts at DH. Taylor Ward and Logan O'Hoppe also filled in at DH, and the Angels decided to call up Matthew Lugo to increase their depth of options in the outfield.

With Trout healthy, the Angels were 12-18 through 36 games and have been an improved 13-12 without him, including sweeping the cross-town rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trout, an 11-time All-Star and three-time MVP, was hitting a career-low .179 batting average prior to his injury, but it would be surprising if he didn't slot right back into the middle of the order when the Angels travel to Cleveland.

