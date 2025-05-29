Major League Baseball
Angels to activate struggling superstar Mike Trout from injured list
Major League Baseball

Angels to activate struggling superstar Mike Trout from injured list

Updated May. 29, 2025 10:14 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is reportedly set to be activated from the injured list on Friday ahead of the team's away game against the Cleveland Guardians

Trout was placed on the 10-day injured list after sustaining an injury to his left knee. He last appeared on April 30 when the Angels were visiting the Seattle Mariners

Prior to his injury, Trout appeared in 35 games this season, 22 at right field and 13 at DH. A revolving door of Jorge Soler, Jo Adell and Gustavo Campero picked up the slack for Trout in right field, and Soler took the bulk of the starts at DH. Taylor Ward and Logan O'Hoppe also filled in at DH, and the Angels decided to call up Matthew Lugo to increase their depth of options in the outfield. 

With Trout healthy, the Angels were 12-18 through 36 games and have been an improved 13-12 without him, including sweeping the cross-town rival Los Angeles Dodgers

Trout, an 11-time All-Star and three-time MVP, was hitting a career-low .179 batting average prior to his injury, but it would be surprising if he didn't slot right back into the middle of the order when the Angels travel to Cleveland.

Fri 11:10 PM
CLEG
MLB
RUN LINE
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Angels
LAA
Cleveland Guardians
CLE

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Angels
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in Baseball: Christian Yelich (somehow) hit his first walk-off homer

Last Night in Baseball: Christian Yelich (somehow) hit his first walk-off homer

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes