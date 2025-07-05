Major League Baseball
Alvin Kamara Gets Do-Over After Wild First Pitch Before Cardinals-Cubs Game
Updated Jul. 5, 2025 11:29 p.m. ET

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's first pitch ahead of Saturday's St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field was so bad that he got a rare do-over. 

The five-time Pro Bowler sought immediate redemption after his botched first attempt landed on the edge of the infield grass and bounced into the left-handed batter's box.

Kamara, a lifelong Cubs fan, was met with a wave of boos from the crowd at Wrigley during the pre-game festivities. The 29-year-old NFL veteran is in Chicago for NASCAR's Grant Park 165 street race on Sunday.

The Cardinals came back to top the Cubs 8-6, ending a four-game slide. Yohel Pozo pinch-hit a three-run homer to cap St. Louis’ five-run eight-inning rally. Nolan Gorman also went deep for the Cardinals, who rebounded after Michael Busch and Carson Kelly homered for the second straight day to help Chicago build a two-run lead after seven.

Steven Matz (5-2), the Cardinals' second reliever, got five outs for the win. Ryan Helsley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save. St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs on four hits in five innings.

