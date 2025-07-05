Major League Baseball Alvin Kamara Gets Do-Over After Wild First Pitch Before Cardinals-Cubs Game Updated Jul. 5, 2025 11:29 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's first pitch ahead of Saturday's St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field was so bad that he got a rare do-over.

The five-time Pro Bowler sought immediate redemption after his botched first attempt landed on the edge of the infield grass and bounced into the left-handed batter's box.

Kamara, a lifelong Cubs fan, was met with a wave of boos from the crowd at Wrigley during the pre-game festivities. The 29-year-old NFL veteran is in Chicago for NASCAR's Grant Park 165 street race on Sunday.

The Cardinals came back to top the Cubs 8-6, ending a four-game slide. Yohel Pozo pinch-hit a three-run homer to cap St. Louis’ five-run eight-inning rally. Nolan Gorman also went deep for the Cardinals, who rebounded after Michael Busch and Carson Kelly homered for the second straight day to help Chicago build a two-run lead after seven.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steven Matz (5-2), the Cardinals' second reliever, got five outs for the win. Ryan Helsley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save. St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore allowed two runs on four hits in five innings.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball Chicago Cubs National Football League

share