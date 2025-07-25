Major League Baseball
All 30 MLB Teams Wearing 'Retro Caps' During Hall of Fame Weekend
All 30 MLB Teams Wearing 'Retro Caps' During Hall of Fame Weekend

Updated Jul. 25, 2025 12:30 p.m. ET

On a weekend dedicated to honoring MLB's history, every team will be looking their part on the field.

All 30 teams will be wearing a "retro cap" from July 25-27, with each individual hat being a throwback to a specific part of a team's former look, as revealed on Thursday night by SportsLogos. This celebration is happening now to coincide with the weekend's Baseball Hall of Fame inductions.

"It’s our way to work with baseball to celebrate the Hall of Fame," New Era Senior Director of Licensed Products Tim Shanahan said about the caps in a statement. "We started off our design process by pitching just what every team’s first fitted New Era cap looked like. So the early ’90s were our overall starting point."

For example, the Miami Marlins' hat will be turquoise, the Minnesota Twins will have a lowercase "m" on their hat and the Arizona Diamondbacks will sport purple hats. Meanwhile, a Hall of Fame patch is featured on the right side of every hat. Uniforms will remain unchanged.

"If a team wanted to celebrate a Hall of Famer or a particularly memorable season, they can make adjustments," Shanahan said. "Some teams have a much larger breadth of on-field designs, such as the Marlins. Other teams, like the Rockies, have stayed more consistent, so for those, we added features like white sweatbands or green undervisors to still give it that retro Cooperstown feel."

As for Sunday's Hall of Fame ceremony, outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, left-hander CC Sabathia, outfielder Dave Parker, infielder Dick Allen and closer Billy Wagner will be enshrined in Cooperstown for eternity.

