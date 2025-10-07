Major League Baseball Alex Rodriguez: 2020s Dodgers Remind Me of 1990s Yankees Updated Oct. 7, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Four games and four wins for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2025 MLB Postseason, and Alex Rodriguez doesn't see them stopping there.

"I think the Dodgers are the complete package. It doesn't matter if they're going to beat you 1-0 or 10-1. It reminds me of the old 90s [New York] Yankees when they won four titles where they're going to beat you any way you want to play," the FOX MLB Studio Analyst said about the Dodgers on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd." "In the trenches, pitching, 1-0, 10-0, it doesn't matter; they're going to win. The Dodgers are that way. …

"They're unbelievable, and I don't see anybody stopping the Dodgers."

After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds and scoring 18 runs over two games in the National League Wild Card Series, the reigning-champion Dodgers won Games 1 and 2 of the NL Division Series on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies.

In the regular season, Los Angeles won the NL West for the 12th time in 13 seasons at 93-69, which came after a robust offseason that was highlighted by the additions of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, relievers Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates and outfielder Michael Conforto, among other moves. Their offense was second in MLB in runs (825), home runs (244) and slugging percentage (.441), and fifth in on-base percentage (.327).

On the hill, the Dodgers' starting rotation was first in opponent batting average (.222), fifth in ERA (3.69) and seventh in WHIP (1.19). That said, their bullpen was tied for 20th in ERA (4.27) and tied for 20th in WHIP (1.33) – Los Angeles entered the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 2 of the NLDS with a three-run lead and allowed the go-ahead run to reach the plate. Granted, the Dodgers escaped with a 4-3 victory (with a little help from the Phillies).

As for the historical comparison, the Yankees won three consecutive championships (1998-2000) and four in five years from 1996-2000 under manager Joe Torre. In the four championships they won over that span, the Yankees went 16-3 in the World Series, including two sweeps. This past summer, the Dodgers had five players on the NL All-Star Game roster: designated hitter/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani, catcher Will Smith, first baseman Freddie Freeman, right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Rodriguez called manager Dave Roberts, who's in his 10th season as the Dodgers' manager, the "unsung hero" of the franchise. Under Roberts, the Dodgers have a 944-575 regular-season record and a 60-44 postseason record, highlighted by winning the 2020 and 2024 World Series. Roberts' 944 regular-season wins rank fourth in Dodgers history.

Los Angeles hosts Philadelphia with a chance to close out the NLDS in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

