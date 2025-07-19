Major League Baseball 'A Roberto Clemente throw:' Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. Has Incredible Web Gem Updated Jul. 19, 2025 12:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ronald Acuña Jr. had himself a stellar night against the New York Yankees, capped off by one of the best defensive gems of the season – if not the best.

It happened when New York Yankees baserunner Jorbit Vivas was trying to tag up from second base from Cody Bellinger's deep flyball in the corner in right in the third inning.

But Acuña was positioned perfectly for a flat-footed throw for the ages to third baseman Nacho Alvarez Jr. that surprised Vivas – as well as everyone at Truist Park – to complete the spectacular sequence.

"That was like a Roberto Clemente throw," Braves manager Brian Snitker said about the highlight-reel throw, referencing the Pirates legend for his incredible arm.

Braves' Ronald Acuña makes incredible throw to tag out Yankees' runner at third base.

It was the best moment of the Braves' win over the Yankees 7-3 on Friday night as both teams resumed action after the All-Star break.

Spencer Strider (4-7) threw six shutout innings, striking out eight and allowing three hits and three walks. Acuña was 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.

"I just always try to anticipate those plays," Acuña said through a translator after the game. "I was just trying to kind of get ready and thankfully I have a good arm."

"[Vivas] got deked," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "That just can't happen. I did that all my career at third base, just kind of play dumb, play dead. And that's what [Vivas] read. The body language of Alvarez there, just deked him. He knew it was a deep fly ball, so it caught up to him. ...

ADVERTISEMENT

Ian Hamilton (1-1) took the loss after leading off a bullpen game for the Yankees by surrendering three runs in the first inning. Rico Garcia, making his debut with the Yankees, gave up Albies' three-run homer in the third.

New York star Aaron Judge was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts three days after playing in his seventh All-Star Game in the same park.

Giancarlo Stanton had a pinch-hit two-run double for the Yankees in the seventh inning.

Also Friday, Yankees right-hander Luis Gil made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing two hits and two runs. He’s recovering from a strained right lat from spring training.

The Yankees cut it to 7-3 in the seventh and had Judge up with men on first and third with two outs, but Dylan Lee struck out the slugger on a full count.

The six shutout innings for Strider marked the second time he accomplished that line this season, matching an outing on June 14 against Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share