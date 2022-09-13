Major League Baseball Aaron Judge home run tracker: 5 away from breaking AL record 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is five home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris.

On Tuesday, Judge hit his 56th and 57th homers on the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just four to tie and five to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.

The achievement would certainly help Judge's AL MVP case and his bid for a new contract. The four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

Judge has also surpassed his previous career high of 52 homers, which he achieved in 2017 en route to being crowned AL Rookie of the Year.

Here's the latest from Judge.

Most recent home run: Judge hit his 56th and 57th homers Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. He is slashing .310/.414/.692 with 123 RBIs.

Current pace: 65 (would tie for fourth in MLB history)

Games remaining: 20

Next game: The Yankees conclude a two-game series against the Red Sox on Wednesday.

FOX Sports' take: "Judge smacked his 55th homer of the year [last] Wednesday afternoon, a solo shot off Twins rookie Louie Varland, who was making his MLB debut. That long ball put Judge on pace for 66 bombs come season’s end, meaning he would break the American League record held by Roger Maris by five home runs. At this point, there’s no reason to think Judge won’t reach that mark, considering he has 26 games to hit seven more blasts." — Jake Mintz

Contract status: Judge and the Yankees were unsuccessful in negotiating a long-term contract prior to the start of the 2022 season. The All-Star reportedly rejected a seven-year, $213.5 million extension in spring training, and the two parties avoided arbitration in June with a $19 million deal for 2022.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.