2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket

Now that the MLB All-Star festivities are behind us, clubs must shift into playoff mode and set their sights on the road to the World Series .

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 21, 2025.

2025 MLB Playoff Picture

The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.

American League

In the hunt:

National League

In the hunt:

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:

American League Seeds

(1) Tigers vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Mariners

(2) Blue Jays vs. winner of (3) Astros vs. (6) Red Sox

National League Seeds

(1) Cubs vs. winner of (4) Brewers vs. (5) Mets

(2) Dodgers vs. winner of (3) Phillies vs. (6) Padres

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings .

