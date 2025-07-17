Major League Baseball
2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket
Updated Jul. 21, 2025 1:38 p.m. ET
Now that the MLB All-Star festivities are behind us, clubs must shift into playoff mode and set their sights on the road to the World Series.
Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 21, 2025.
2025 MLB Playoff Picture
The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.
American League
- Detroit Tigers (60-40)
- Toronto Blue Jays (58-41)
- Houston Astros (57-42)
- New York Yankees (55-44)
- Seattle Mariners (53-46)
- Boston Red Sox (54-47)
In the hunt:
- Tampa Bay Rays (52-48) 1.5 GB
- Texas Rangers (50-50) 3.5 GB
- LA Angels (49-50) 4 GB
- Cleveland Guardians (48-50) 4.5 GB
- Minnesota Twins (48-51) 5 GB
- Kansas City Royals (48-52) 5.5 GB
National League
- Chicago Cubs (59-40)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42)
- Philadelphia Phillies (56-43)
- Milwaukee Brewers (59-40)
- New York Mets (56-44)
- San Diego Padres (54-45)
In the hunt:
- Cincinnati Reds (52-48) 2.5 GB
- San Francisco Giants (52-48) 2.5 GB
- St. Louis Cardinals (51-49) 3.5 GB
- Arizona Diamondbacks (50-50) 4.5 GB
- Miami Marlins (46-52) 7.5 GB
- Atlanta Braves (43-55) 10.5 GB
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket
The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:
American League Seeds
- (1) Tigers vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Mariners
- (2) Blue Jays vs. winner of (3) Astros vs. (6) Red Sox
National League Seeds
- (1) Cubs vs. winner of (4) Brewers vs. (5) Mets
- (2) Dodgers vs. winner of (3) Phillies vs. (6) Padres
For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.
