Major League Baseball
mlb playoff picture july 21
Major League Baseball

2025 MLB Playoff picture, bracket

Updated Jul. 21, 2025 1:38 p.m. ET

Now that the MLB All-Star festivities are behind us, clubs must shift into playoff mode and set their sights on the road to the World Series.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs would look if the season ended on July 21, 2025.

Kyle Schwarber wins 2025 All-Star MVP, How has the MLB changed? | The Herd

Kyle Schwarber wins 2025 All-Star MVP, How has the MLB changed? | The Herd

2025 MLB Playoff Picture

The first three seeds in each league are division winners. The next three are wild-card teams.

American League

  1. Detroit Tigers (60-40)
  2. Toronto Blue Jays (58-41)
  3. Houston Astros (57-42)
  4. New York Yankees (55-44)
  5. Seattle Mariners (53-46)
  6. Boston Red Sox (54-47)

In the hunt:

National League

  1. Chicago Cubs (59-40)
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42)
  3. Philadelphia Phillies (56-43)
  4. Milwaukee Brewers (59-40)
  5. New York Mets (56-44)
  6. San Diego Padres (54-45)
ADVERTISEMENT

In the hunt:

2025 MLB Playoff Bracket

The first and second seeds in each league receive byes to automatically reach the divisional round. Here's the bracket breakdown:

American League Seeds

  • (1) Tigers vs. winner of (4) Yankees vs. (5) Mariners
  • (2) Blue Jays vs. winner of (3) Astros vs. (6) Red Sox

National League Seeds

  • (1) Cubs vs. winner of (4) Brewers vs. (5) Mets
  • (2) Dodgers vs. winner of (3) Phillies vs. (6) Padres

For the latest updates, check out our MLB playoff standings.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Padres, Phillies in on Red Sox' Duran

2025 MLB Trade Deadline Rumor Tracker: Padres, Phillies in on Red Sox' Duran

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes