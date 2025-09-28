2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Updated Scores and Schedule for ALCS, NLCS
And then there were four.
Which one of these MLB teams will have the privilege of reaching the Fall Classic and lifting the Commissioner's Trophy?
MLB Playoff Bracket
League Championship Series
The two championship series will be a seven-game format.
American League Championship Series - Mariners lead 2-0
Game 1: Mariners 3, Blue Jays 1
Game 2: Mariners 10, Blue Jays 3
Game 3: Blue Jays at Mariners, Wednesday, Oct. 15 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)
Game 4: Blue Jays at Mariners, Thursday, Oct. 16 (8:33 p.m. ET, FS1)
Game 5: Blue Jays at Mariners, Friday, Oct. 17 (6:08 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1)*
Game 6: Mariners at Blue Jays; Sunday, Oct. 19 (8:03 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1)*
Game 7: Mariners at Blue Jays; Monday, Oct. 20 (8:08 p.m. ET, FOX/FS1)*
National League Championship Series - Dodgers lead 1-0
Game 1: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1
Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers; Tuesday Oct. 14 (8:08 p.m. ET, TBS)
Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers; Thursday Oct. 16 (6:08 p.m. ET, TBS)
Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers; Friday Oct. 17 (8:38 p.m. ET, TBS)
Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers; Saturday Oct. 18 (8:08 p.m. ET, TBS)*
Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Monday Oct. 20 (5:08 p.m. ET, TBS)*
Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Tuesday Oct. 21 (8:08 p.m. ET, TBS)*
* If necessary
World Series
The World Series will be a seven-game format.
* If necessary
Game 1: Oct. 24 (TBD, FOX)
Game 2: Oct. 25 (TBD, FOX)
Game 3: Oct. 27 (TBD, FOX)
Game 4: Oct. 28 (TBD, FOX)
Game 5: Oct. 29 (TBD, FOX)*
Game 6: Oct. 31 (TBD, FOX)*
Game 7: Nov. 1 (TBD, FOX)*
Previously Completed Rounds
Division Series
American League
No. 6 Detroit Tigers vs. No. 2 Seattle Mariners - Mariners win, 3-2
- Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (11 innings)
- Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2
- Game 3: Mariners 8, Tigers 4
- Game 4: Tigers 9, Mariners 3
- Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2 (15 innings)
No. 4 New York Yankees vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays - Blue Jays win 3-1
- Game 1: Blue Jays 10, Yankees 1
- Game 2: Blue Jays 13, Yankees 7
- Game 3: Yankees 9, Blue Jays 6
- Game 4: Blue Jays 5, Yankees 1
National League
No. 4 Chicago Cubs vs. No. 1 Milwaukee Brewers - Brewers win 3-2
- Game 1: Brewers 9, Cubs 3
- Game 2: Brewers 7, Cubs 3
- Game 3: Cubs 4, Brewers 3
- Game 4: Cubs 6, Brewers 0
- Game 5: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies - Dodgers win 3-1
- Game 1: Dodgers 5, Phillies 3
- Game 2: Dodgers 4, Phillies 3
- Game 3: Phillies 8, Dodgers 2
- Game 4: Dodgers 2, Phillies 1 (11 innings)
Wild Card Round
American League
No. 6 Detroit Tigers at No. 3 Cleveland Guardians - Tigers win series, 2-1
(Tigers will play the No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners)
No. 5 Boston Red Sox at No. 4 New York Yankees - Yankees win series, 2-1
(Yankees will play the No. 1 seed Toronto Blue Jays)
National League
No. 6 Cincinnati Reds at No. 3 Los Angeles Dodgers - Dodgers win series 2-0
(Dodgers will play the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Phillies)
No. 5 San Diego Padres at No. 4 vs. Chicago Cubs - Cubs win series, 2-1
(Cubs will play No. 1 seed Milwaukee Brewers)
2025 MLB Postseason Teams
American League
1. Toronto Blue Jays – The Blue Jays clinched the AL East for the first time since 2015. They will earned a first-round bye, and have home-field advantage through the ALCS.
2. Seattle Mariners – The Mariners clinched the AL West crown for the first time since 2001, and will have a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the ALDS.
3. Cleveland Guardians – The Guardians' improbable season comeback garners them the AL Central title and will host the team they leaped over, the Tigers, in a wild-card series.
4. New York Yankees – The Yankees clinched a wild-card spot and will now host the Red Sox in a blockbuster first-round series.
5. Boston Red Sox – The Red Sox return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. They will take on their bitter Yankees rivals in the wild-card round.
6. Detroit Tigers – The Tigers salvaged an AL Wild Card berth after a stunning late-season collapse. They will take on the AL Central champions Guardians in the wild-card series.
National League
1. Milwaukee Brewers – The Brewers secured their third straight NL Central title. They earned a bye in the first round, the NL's overall No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the postseason (including the World Series).
2. Philadelphia Phillies – The Phillies clinched the NL East title for the second straight year. They also have a first-round bye, the NL's overall No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the NLDS.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers — The Dodgers clinched the NL West title for the 12th time in the past 13 years. They will be the No. 3 seed in the NL and host the Reds in the wild-card series.
4. Chicago Clubs – The Cubs will be making their first playoff appearance since 2020 and the first in a full-length season since 2018. They will have home-field advantage in their wild-card series with the Padres.
5. San Diego Padres – The Padres clinched their fourth postseason trip in six years and head to Chicago to meet the Cubs in a wild-card series.
6. Cincinnati Reds – The Reds waited until the last day of the regular season to clinch a playoff spot. They will head out west to face the Dodgers in a wild-card series.
-
4 Takeaways from the Mariners' ALCS Game 2 Win Over the Blue Jays
2025 AL, NL Pennant Odds: Who is Favored to Advance to the Fall Classic?
2025 NLCS, ALCS MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh Favored
-
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLDS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
'Huge on Short Rest': Mariners Stay Hot in Game 1 Win After 15-Inning Classic
MLB Postseason Buzz: Tigers Pledge to Spend, Keep Skubal
-
FOX Broadcast Booth Relives 15-Inning ALDS Instant Classic: ‘I Wanted It to Keep Going’
4 Takeaways From the Dodgers’ NLCS Game 1 Win Over the Brewers
-
4 Takeaways from the Mariners' ALCS Game 2 Win Over the Blue Jays
2025 AL, NL Pennant Odds: Who is Favored to Advance to the Fall Classic?
2025 NLCS, ALCS MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani, Cal Raleigh Favored
-
Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLDS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
'Huge on Short Rest': Mariners Stay Hot in Game 1 Win After 15-Inning Classic
MLB Postseason Buzz: Tigers Pledge to Spend, Keep Skubal
-
FOX Broadcast Booth Relives 15-Inning ALDS Instant Classic: ‘I Wanted It to Keep Going’
4 Takeaways From the Dodgers’ NLCS Game 1 Win Over the Brewers