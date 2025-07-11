How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game: Channel, streaming, time
This year, the 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. Here’s everything you need to know about the MLB All-Star Game today!
How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 8 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App
What are the starting lineups?
Below are the starting lineups for the game tonight:
American League
C: Cal Raleigh (Mariners)
1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays)
2B: Gleyber Torres (Tigers)
SS: Jacob Wilson (Athletics)
3B: Junior Caminero (Rays) - replacing Jose Ramirez
OF: Aaron Judge (Yankees)
OF: Riley Greene (Tigers)
OF: Javier Báez (Tigers)
DH: Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles)
SP: Tarik Skubal (Tigers)
National League
C: Will Smith (Dodgers)
1B: Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
2B: Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks)
SS: Francisco Lindor (Mets)
3B: Manny Machado (Padres)
OF: Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves)
OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)
OF: Kyle Tucker (Cubs)
DH: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers)
SP: Paul Skenes (Pirates)
Who else is playing in the MLB All-Star Game?
View the full rosters for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
Who are the MLB All-Star Game managers?
Continuing the usual tradition, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will lead the American League squad after guiding the Yankees to the AL pennant in 2024, while Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will manage the National League squad after leading the Dodgers to last season’s NL pennant.
When is the 2025 MLB All-Star Game?
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast live on FOX for the 26th time.
Where is the MLB All-Star Game?
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta, GA at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Who won the MLB All-Star Game last year?
The American League beat the National League with a score of 5-3 in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The MVP of the game was Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox.
