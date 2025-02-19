Major League Baseball 2025 MLB AL, NL MVP odds: Judge, Ohtani open as favorites Published Feb. 19, 2025 11:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the end of every football season comes the beginning of a new baseball season.

The 2025 MLB campaign kicks off with a two-game series between the Dodgers and Cubs in Tokyo, Japan on March 18-19.

Opening Day is then scheduled for March 27.

Let's take a look at the early odds for which two players will separate themselves from the rest by winning MVP at the end of the year, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 18.

American League MVP 2025

Aaron Judge: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Bobby Witt Jr.: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Yordan Alvarez: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Gunnar Henderson: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Jose Ramirez: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Corey Seager: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mike Trout: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

What to know: Last year's winner is this year's favorite. Aaron Judge won his second career AL MVP at the conclusion of last season, in conjunction with leading the Yankees to their first World Series berth since 2009. He was also an All-MLB first-team selection for the third time, after leading baseball in home runs (58), RBIs (144) and WAR (10.8), and finishing third in batting average (.322). Second to Judge on the oddsboard is Kansas City's young superstar, Bobby Witt Jr. Last season, at 24, Witt was the MLB batting champion (.332), an All-Star, an All-MLB first-team member, a Gold Glove winner and won the Silver Slugger Award. Sheesh — Judge has some competition.

National League MVP 2025

Shohei Ohtani: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Juan Soto: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Fernando Tatis Jr.: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Mookie Betts: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bryce Harper: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Kyle Tucker: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Ronald Acuna Jr.: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Francisco Lindor: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

What to know: Shohei Ohtani is in the same boat as Judge, opening the year as favorite after winning the NL MVP last season. He finished second in the league in home runs (54), second in RBIs (130), second in WAR (9.2) and fourth in batting average (.310). Most impressively, he became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, all while leading the Dodgers to a World Series title in his first season with the franchise. By winning MVP last year, Ohtani became the second player in MLB history to win MVP in both leagues (Frank Robinson). Second to Ohtani on the oddsboard is Juan Soto, who, at 26, is a three-time All-MLB first-team selection but has never won an MVP. He just signed the largest contract in MLB history this offseason, joining the Mets on a 15-year, $765 million contract.

