Major League Baseball 2025 Best Bets, Predictions For The Week By Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Jun. 24, 2025 5:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

I'm back with my best bets for this week.

One of these wagers features the Dodgers. It's what I believe to be a really solid bet, but you'll need to move on it pretty quickly to take advantage of the market.

So let's take a look at where I'm sprinkling my cash this week.

Dodgers +1900 to have most wins in June

This market is still up at DraftKings, and these prices will hold until games start this evening, so hurry.

Houston currently has the edge with a 14-6 mark in June, but with three games against both the Phillies and Cubs, there’s a chance the Astros may land on 17 tops, bringing many teams into the fold.

An obvious choice would be the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are currently 13-7 and face the White Sox and Marlins for the next five games and then host the Giants. But the Snakes have been decimated by injuries, with Corbin Carroll’s trip to the DL the latest blow.

So can I interest you in the Dodgers at 19-1?

The Dodgers are 12-9, but there’s a real chance they can get to 18. After three games in Colorado, L.A. heads to Kansas City for three games against the Royals, who struggle to score runs. Who knows what might happen? And 17 could also bring some dead heat rules into play, but seeing the Dodgers rip off a six-game winning streak to end June is not the most far-fetched scenario.

PICK: Dodgers (+1900) to have most wins in June

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain +200 to win Women’s EURO

The reigning world champions might be better now than they were in Australia two years ago.

At the time, the team was going through major problems and concerns with the federation and coaching staff, which resulted in many players skipping the event. After the tournament, changes within the governing body occurred, including Montse Tomé replacing Jorge Vilda as coach.

There may still be some trust issues between the team and Vilda’s former assistant, but Spain have the most dominant side in international women’s soccer. They boast a midfield that features Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas. It also has one of the breakout stars of WWC 2023, Salma Paralluelo, as one of the wingers and then there's WSL Player of the Year Mariona Caldentey on the other side.

Coincidentally, Caldentey led Arsenal to a Women’s Champions League victory over Barcelona, a side which many of her teammates play for. After a disappointing Olympic experience and so many Barca players experiencing a shock loss in the Champions League, expect Spain to be at its best here.

They will win their group and that could potentially mean a semifinal matchup with England, in what would be a rematch of the World Cup Final. England, although, is no guarantee to win their group, which also has France and the Netherlands in it. I haven’t seen any other markets other than outright winner, but I will be looking to see if (and when) Name the Finalists and others appear.

I wouldn’t hate a Spain/France "Name the Finalists" at all. One thing is for certain, Spain are a very deserving favorite.

PICK: Spain (+200) to win Women’s EURO

Commanders u9.5 wins +105

Coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and an upset of the Detroit Lions last season, expectations are through the roof in D.C. And that's totally fair, considering how Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels played last season.

You know me well enough to know there’s a "but" coming. So here you go.

But this is a team that was sitting at 7-5 entering December and won its four games after the bye by one at New Orleans, won in miracle fashion against the Eagles, won in near miraculous fashion in OT at Atlanta and beat the Cowboys in a meaningless game.

Factor in another miracle win over the Bears and three other wins by five points or fewer, and the Commanders have regression candidate written all over them. Maybe Daniels is that guy and that good to lead Washington to avoid that. But this is a defense — which was already suspect — that lost Dante Fowler Jr. to division rival Dallas, Jonathan Allen to the Vikings and Jeremy Chinn to the Raiders.

I’m not sure their moves in free agency on the defensive side of the ball were a net positive.

The schedule includes road games in Green Bay, Los Angeles against the Chargers and Kansas City. Detroit and Denver visit D.C. and, of course, there are two games against the defending Super Bowl champions.

Can they get to 10? Sure. But I’m not sure I can look at the schedule and see a game which Washington can’t lose.

PICK: Commanders (+105) Under 9.5 wins

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share