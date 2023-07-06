Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Home Run Derby odds, picks, predictions; Pete Alonso favored to win Updated Jul. 10, 2023 4:53 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Are you ready to blast a home run with your winning wagers? Well, look no further than next week for a prime betting opportunity.

Two-time winner Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and top seed Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox headline the eight-player field in the MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby, set for 8 p.m. ET on Monday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Robert and Alonso have the most homers this season (25) among the eight participants. Robert was seeded first based on the tiebreaker of most home runs since June 15 (nine, four more than Alonso).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays holds the record for most homers in one round (40 in 2019). His father, Vladimir Guerrero, won the 2007 Derby as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Which of these sluggers has the best chance to win?

Let's dive into the odds for the 2023 Home Run Derby with picks by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich and MLB Analyst Ben Verlander, with odds from FOX Bet:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Julio Rodríguez, Seattle Mariners: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Adolis García, Texas Rangers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

The entrants are seeded based on their 2023 home runs. Here are the first-round matchups:

No. 1 Robert vs. No. 8 Rutschman

No. 4 García vs. No. 5 Arozarena

No. 2 Alonso vs. No. 7 Rodríguez

No. 3 Betts vs. No. 6 Guerrero Jr.

Pete Alonso (+320) is the current betting favorite. He is looking to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only player to win the award three times. Do you like his chances?

Julio Rodriguez (+500) was a close runner-up last year to Juan Soto and is looking to win this Derby in only his second season. If he can knock off Alonso in the first round, he will have as good a chance as anyone to take home this trophy.

Mookie Betts (+1400) has the fifth-most homers in the league this season, but he remains a long shot. The seven-time All-Star is participating in his first Derby and could help you win big at these odds if he gets hot.

The 93rd All-Star Game can be seen on FOX and the FOX Sports App at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Pick via FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander:

It's (Julio Rodríguez's) home crowd. You get tired in this event. It is exhausting. It is tiring to take all those swings in a row. Julio has that experience – he got it last year, he learned a lot. And now he's going to have that crowd, he's going to have the atmosphere, and this is his moment.

He hasn't had the year that everybody thought he would have. It's a good year, not a great year. This will be his moment at the All-Star Game in his town.

Look for Julio Rodríguez to be the 2023 Home Run Derby champion here in Seattle.

PICK: Julio Rodríguez (+500) to win the Home Run Derby

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Robert's smooth swing and quick hands make him an obvious contender Monday night. He absolutely pulverizes batting practice fastballs, and I believe he's got the stamina to go all the way.

It would be fitting for Robert to win the Derby only to torpedo in the second half along with the rest of the White Sox.

PICK: Luis Robert Jr. (+350) to win the Home Run Derby

So who are you throwing some money on to win the Home Run Derby? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for updates on MLB odds.

