2023 MLB All-Star Game odds, picks, predictions: How to bet Midsummer Classic
The American League puts its nine-game winning streak over the National League on the line when baseball's best players meet in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.
The American League leads the All-Star series 47-43-2, thanks to its current win streak.
The All-Star Game will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.
Let's take a look at the 93rd Midsummer Classic from a betting perspective, with odds and an expert pick.
National League vs. American League at T-Mobile Park, Seattle (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)
Run line: American League -1.5 (+168, bet $10 to win $26.80 total); National League +1.5 (-205, bet $10 to win $14.88 total)
Moneyline: American League -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); National League +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total runs Over/Under: 7.5 (Over -105, bet $10 to win $19.52 total; Under -115, bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:
The MLB All-Star Game doesn't usually provide a huge edge, and multiple professional bettors I spoke with don’t have a single position on the game.
However, one Vegas oddsmaker made the total 8 EVEN, which is a smidge higher than FanDuel’s current number at 7.5.
I would also much rather lay -102 to go "Over" than -120 to go "Under," especially with all the offensive potential on both sides.
All it takes is a couple of crooked numbers.
PICK: Over 7.5 runs scored by both teams combined
Here are the results of the All-Star Game since 2010:
2022, Dodger Stadium: AL 3, NL 2
2021, Coors Field: AL 5, NL 2
2020, Dodger Stadium: No game due to COVID-19
2019, Progressive Field: AL 4, NL 3
2018, Nationals Park: AL 8, NL 6 (10 innings)
2017, Marlins Park: AL 2, NL 1 (10 innings)
2016, Petco Park: AL 4, NL 2
2015, Great American Ball Park: AL 6, NL 3
2014, Target Field: AL 5, NL 3
2013, Citi Field: AL 3, NL 0
2012, Kauffman Stadium: NL 8, AL 0
2011, Chase Field: NL 5, AL 1
2010, Angel Stadium of Anaheim: NL 3, AL 1
So who are you throwing some money on to win the All-Star Game? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on MLB odds.
MLB odds: Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson favorites to win home run crown
MLB Draft 2023: What to know about every first-round pick
MLB Power Rankings: Are surging Dodgers, Reds real contenders?
2023 MLB All-Star Week schedule: How to watch, channels, times, dates
Senga, Cobb, Kimbrel, Burnes, López added to rosters for MLB All-Star Game
2023 Home Run Derby: Participants, bracket, how to watch, start time
New York Yankees reportedly hire Sean Casey as next hitting coach
2023 MLB All-Star Game: Rosters, starters, voting results, lineups
2023 MLB mock draft 2.0: Shakeup at top between LSU duo Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews
