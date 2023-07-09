Major League Baseball 2023 MLB All-Star Game odds, picks, predictions: How to bet Midsummer Classic Updated Jul. 11, 2023 11:22 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The American League puts its nine-game winning streak over the National League on the line when baseball's best players meet in the 93rd MLB All-Star Game at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Tuesday.

The American League leads the All-Star series 47-43-2, thanks to its current win streak.

The All-Star Game will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Let's take a look at the 93rd Midsummer Classic from a betting perspective, with odds and an expert pick.

National League vs. American League at T-Mobile Park, Seattle (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Run line: American League -1.5 (+168, bet $10 to win $26.80 total); National League +1.5 (-205, bet $10 to win $14.88 total)

Moneyline: American League -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); National League +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total runs Over/Under: 7.5 (Over -105, bet $10 to win $19.52 total; Under -115, bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich :



The MLB All-Star Game doesn't usually provide a huge edge, and multiple professional bettors I spoke with don’t have a single position on the game.

However, one Vegas oddsmaker made the total 8 EVEN, which is a smidge higher than FanDuel’s current number at 7.5.



I would also much rather lay -102 to go "Over" than -120 to go "Under," especially with all the offensive potential on both sides.



All it takes is a couple of crooked numbers.

PICK: Over 7.5 runs scored by both teams combined

Here are the results of the All-Star Game since 2010:

2022, Dodger Stadium: AL 3, NL 2

2021, Coors Field: AL 5, NL 2

2020, Dodger Stadium: No game due to COVID-19

2019, Progressive Field: AL 4, NL 3

2018, Nationals Park: AL 8, NL 6 (10 innings)

2017, Marlins Park: AL 2, NL 1 (10 innings)

2016, Petco Park: AL 4, NL 2

2015, Great American Ball Park: AL 6, NL 3

2014, Target Field: AL 5, NL 3

2013, Citi Field: AL 3, NL 0

2012, Kauffman Stadium: NL 8, AL 0

2011, Chase Field: NL 5, AL 1

2010, Angel Stadium of Anaheim: NL 3, AL 1

So who are you throwing some money on to win the All-Star Game? Stay tuned to FOX Sports for all the updates on MLB odds.

