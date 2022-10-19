Major League Baseball 2022 MLB Playoffs: Is this the best Astros pitching staff we've ever seen? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jordan Shusterman

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Four innings into the Astros' latest postseason run, nothing made any sense.

Justin Verlander, the frontrunner for this year's AL Cy Young Award and future first-ballot Hall of Famer, was getting rocked by the Seattle Mariners.

After another tremendous regular season for Verlander, who was the toughest qualified starting pitcher in baseball to record a hit against (.184 BAA), here was the team with the third-lowest batting average (.230) in baseball just casually knocking him around the yard. The 10 hits surrendered across those shocking four innings were the most he’d ever allowed in 31 career postseason starts and the most he’d allowed in any start since April 15, 2017. Minute Maid Park was stunned.

And yet, from the moment Verlander departed early all the way until the last out of a marathon Game 3, Houston's pitching course-corrected in convincing fashion, and returned to the elite form it had established all season long.

Verlander allowed six runs on ten hits over just four innings of work. In the 32 innings that followed, 10 Astros pitchers combined to allow just 15 hits and three runs while striking out 36 Seattle hitters and yielding just 10 free passes. After hitting .500 against Verlander, the Mariners could only muster a .144 batting average the rest of the way. Houston pitching finished the ALDS with 23 consecutive scoreless frames. It was a sensational display of dominance from a ridiculously deep group of arms.

Yes, the biggest name coming out of Houston's ALDS sweep of Seattle was undeniably slugger Yordan Alvarez due to his two dramatic dingers. It was also a reminder that perhaps for the first time in Houston's dynastic run, the pitchers outshine the position players.

Though the hitters have consistently received more of the spotlight during Houston's AL-record six consecutive trips to the ALCS, it's not like the pitching hasn't been elite at times as well. But last year's run to the World Series had much more to do with having one of the league's best lineups. This year, Houston's pitching has returned to the elite levels it had established in 2018 and 2019. Here's a look at how the Astros' pitching has stacked up league-wide over the past six regular seasons:

ERA:

2017: 4.12 (11th in MLB)

2018: 3.11 (1st)

2019: 3.66 (2nd)

2020: 4.31 (13th)

2021: 3.80 (7th)

2022: 2.91 (1st)

Strikeout rate:

2017: 26.1% (3rd)

2018: 28.5% (1st)

2019: 27.9% (1st)

2020: 23.5% (13th)

2021: 24% (12th)

2022: 26% (2nd)

Fangraphs WAR:

2017: 19 (11th in MLB)

2018: 28.6 (1st)

2019: 24.2 (3rd)

2020: 6.3 (12th)

2021: 16.9 (10th)

2022: 27 (1st)

Batting average against:

2017: .238 (7th in MLB)

2018: .215 (1st)

2019: .219 (3rd)

2020: .237 (13th)

2021: .226 (3rd)

2022: .210 (2nd)

You can see it wasn't just Verlander who was elite at preventing hits before his uncharacteristic outing in the ALDS. Opponents hit just .210 against Houston pitching on the whole, the fourth-lowest BAA of any team since integration in 1947. It's awfully impressive, but that jaw-droppingly low mark generally fits with the way baseball has been trending with regards to batting average. Look no further than two of the three teams that rank ahead of them: the 2021 (.207) and 2022 Dodgers (.209). The 2022 Astros' true superpower hasn't just been preventing hits overall, but rather preventing extra-base hits. Opponents slugged just .332 against Astros pitching this season — the lowest mark of any team since the 1988 Mets (.329) and 1988 Dodgers (.327), who appropriately met in the NLCS that season. It's also the 12th-lowest SLG% allowed by any team since they lowered the mound in 1969.

So who are these pitchers who have stifled opposing batters all year? Pure stuff-wise, it would be a stretch to say that the current Astros starters match up with the incredible 2018 rotation that not only featured Verlander, but otherworldly Gerrit Cole, Charlie Morton, pre-surgery Lance McCullers Jr. and still-effective Dallas Keuchel. But Astros starters have posted a 2.95 ERA in 2022, which is even lower than the 3.16 mark the 2018 starters produced. The new co-ace alongside Verlander is Framber Valdez, who is an awfully different style of pitcher than Cole but can carve up any lineup using his sinker/curveball combo that yields historic levels of grounders.

Behind Valdez, McCullers Jr. has looked tremendous after missing the first several months due to injury.

Lance McCullers Jr. dominates Lance McCullers Jr. struck out 11 Athletics and helped the Houston Astros pick up a 5-2 victory

Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier have proven plenty capable in both starting and relieving roles, and Javier in particular just put up a historic season of his own: his .170 batting average against was the third-lowest of any pitcher with at least 100 innings pitched since MLB lowered the mound in 1968, behind only 2021 Freddy Peralta (.165), 1980 J.R. Richard (.166), and 2000 Pedro Martinez (.167). Jose Urquidy (3.94 ERA, 4.60 FIP) is the clear weak link, but even he has had moments of postseason success in recent years.

Yet as good as the starters have been, it's this year's outrageously deep bullpen that makes the 2022 staff so formidable. Astros relievers posted an MLB-best 2.80 ERA this season, and a 2.91 ERA in innings 7-9 specifically, also the best mark of any team. This is a huge improvement over the relievers Houston relied on the last two seasons, who were far closer to league-average, and puts them in excellent position to withstand a clunker or two from a starter, as they demonstrated with Verlander against Seattle. Ryan Pressly is the most familiar face, as he's been the primary closer since arriving at the Trade Deadline in 2018, and he just posted the highest strikeout rate (35.7%) of his career. Pressly's two breaking balls remain some of the best of any bullpen arm in baseball, but it's the more recent additions to the relief corps' collective arsenal that have elevated this group even further: Ryne Stanek's overpowering four-seamer, Hector Neris' splendid splitter, Rafael Montero's change-up, Bryan Abreu's spectacular slider and so on. Hard-throwing top pitching prospect Hunter Brown has also slid seamlessly into a bullpen role despite being developed as a starter.

And to think, it would be even deeper had Phil Maton (3.84 ERA this regular season; one ER allowed in 12 appearances last postseason) not punched a locker. The ALCS roster also doesn't even include veteran lefty Will Smith, one the stars of last postseason who they acquired at the deadline but have opted to leave off in favor of their army of resplendent right-handers. The Astros did add another arm for the ALCS in Seth Martinez, a 28-year-old rookie who posted a 2.09 ERA in 38.2 innings this season but hasn't pitched since September 15th. Right-handed hitters managed just a .394 OPS against Martinez in the regular season, so he could prove to be a nice weapon for certain matchups – and yet we're still talking about the seventh or eighth guy you'd likely see Dusty Baker turn to with so many incredible options already available.

Houston has built a remarkable 13-man unit that they'll take into the ALCS against the Yankees and possibly beyond. Yes, Altuve, Bregman, and Alvarez will likely continue to get the bulk of the attention. But if Houston is going to finally capture another World Series – one that the baseball world would recognize as clean — it will be because the pitching is as good as it's ever been. And that's saying something.

Jordan Shusterman is half of @ CespedesBBQ and a baseball writer for FOX Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ j_shusterman_ .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more