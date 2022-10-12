Major League Baseball 2022 MLB Playoffs: Braves win Game 2 pitchers' duel to even NLDS 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Deesha Thosar

FOX Sports MLB Writer

There’s just something about the playoffs and a good, old-fashioned pitchers' duel. Hits are rare, strikeouts are plenty, and each starter is trying not to be the guy to blink first.

Braves right-hander Kyle Wright and Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler were locked in and dealing early Wednesday, despite the three-hour rain delay to begin Game 2 in Atlanta. If anything, it seemed that the waiting around only further fired up the starters for each of their second outings of the 2022 MLB playoffs.

Wheeler notched an eight-pitch first inning, while Wright threw 10 pitches in the opening frame. Through the first nine outs of Game 2, Wheeler had the slight edge, as the Braves went nine up and nine down. But that didn’t matter much, as both pitchers put up goose eggs through the first five innings.

There wasn’t much traffic on the basepaths all night — that is, until Atlanta’s game-changing, sixth-inning offensive effort. The Braves took the lead and never looked back, evening the NLDS at one win apiece with their 3-0 victory over the Phillies on Wednesday at Truist Park.

'We gotta keep battling' — Matt Olson after Braves' victory Matt Olson talked with Ken Rosenthal after the Atlanta Braves' 3-0 win to tie the NLDS with the Philadelphia Phillies at 1-1.

What went right for the Braves

The homer-happy Braves took a break from their usual plan of attack and instead rallied for three runs by keeping it simple: They put the ball in play. Then it was their defense that sealed the win.

Atlanta broke up the pitching duel by sending eight men to the plate against Wheeler in the sixth. With two outs, Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit on his right arm/elbow by a 97 mph sinker, which made him just the second baserunner of the night for Atlanta. Dansby Swanson followed with a walk — Wheeler's only free pass of the game — before Matt Olson delivered the first blow. Olson notched an RBI single past first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and the Braves finally broke through.

After Olson, Austin Riley put a dribbler in play that Wheeler corralled two feet in front of home plate. But by the time he got there, it was too late. Swanson scored, and Riley reached first safely. Travis d’Arnaud then joined the hit brigade with an RBI single up the middle to cap Atlanta’s three-run rally.

Braves score three runs in sixth inning The Atlanta Braves scored three runs in the sixth on two-out hits from Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Travis d'Arnaud to go up 3-0 on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves’ defense came into play just as much as their offensive outburst. Swanson and Riley showed off their leather in the sixth and eighth innings, respectively. Swanson’s basket catch, covering nearly 80 feet with his back to home plate, completed six scoreless innings for Wright.

Dansby Swanson makes diving catch against Phillies The Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson made an unreal catch against the Phillies in the top of the sixth inning.

In the eighth, Riley took a risk by charging the tarp off the third-base side for a terrific catch on a pop-up in foul territory. The play helped strand Jean Segura on first base and stifled any Philly momentum.

Austin Riley makes incredible grab in foul territory The Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley made an incredible catch to preserve a 3-0 lead against the Phillies.

What went wrong for the Phillies

Wheeler entered Wednesday fresh off his first career postseason start: a 6⅓-inning, scoreless gem against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium. At Truist Park, the Smyrna, Georgia, native was back in his hometown leading the charge with a Game 2 plan of getting quick outs.

Wheeler has faced the Braves 24 times in his eight-year career, his second-most starts against any team after the Nationals (28). His major-league debut was against the Braves at the old Turner Field, and the Georgia high school from which he was drafted is about a 30-minute drive from Truist Park. Wheeler grew up watching the Braves with his dad, who had the game on every night. To say Wheeler is familiar with the Atlanta Braves is an understatement.

On Wednesday, that familiarity hurt him. He needed just 50 pitches to get through five scoreless innings, but just when it seemed like he would finish his outing unscathed, the Braves got to him in that turbulent sixth. Wheeler was facing the Braves' order a third time when things went downhill.

The Braves declared loud and clear: If the starting pitcher sticks around long enough to face them a third time, they’ll make him pay. It was a disappointing way for Wheeler to end his start, particularly after five strong scoreless innings. He ended his outing on 79 pitches.

Key moment of the game

Acuña was in considerable pain after Wheeler’s 97 mph sinker nailed him near his right forearm and elbow in the sixth inning. The Braves star outfielder was down on the ground for several moments as a trainer checked on him. After a while, he took first base and remained in the game, but his right arm was pulled tight across his body and appeared limp while he ran the bases.

He remained in right field for the remainder of the game. But in his first at-bat after the hit-by-pitch, Acuña quickly struck out on five pitches in an uncompetitive showing.

Acuña getting drilled and potentially being injured is the last thing the Braves need after tying the NLDS. The way he comes out of that stinging moment will be something to keep an eye on going forward.

What happens next

On Friday, postseason baseball will return to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since the 2011 ALDS. The atmosphere is expected to be rowdy with fans who have been waiting more than a decade for the Phillies to bring the playoffs home. What's more, the Phillies could clinch the series on their home turf if they win the next two games.

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola will face off against an Atlanta starter to be announced in Game 3, though it’s likely the Braves will go with right-hander Charlie Morton. First pitch is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. on FS1.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets for the New York Daily News. Follow her on Twitter at @ DeeshaThosar .

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more