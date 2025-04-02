LIV Golf 2025 LIV Golf Miami: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by FOX Sports Research Updated Apr. 2, 2025 11:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which golfer will have the best FINISHING POSITION at LIV Golf Miami?

Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau

Rahm has never finished outside of the top 10 at a LIV event, and is the odds-on favorite to win in Miami at +600. Niemann has been on a hot steak, having earned his second win of the season in Singapore as well as the fourth of his career— but Rahm is due for a win in 2025. He finished fourth in the event last year and also took home two other wins in the UK and Chicago.

Prediction: Jon Rahm

2. Rank these golfers by who will make the MOST TOTAL BIRDIES from highest to lowest:

Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson

Johnson and Watson have the most birdies of this group, each with 49, but DJ is coming off his first top five finish of the season in Singapore after a rocky start. He's also won at least one event in each of the last three LIV Golf seasons, and captains 4Aces GC.

Prediction: Johnson, Watson, Reed, Westwood

3. Which Team Captain will have the best individual ROUND 1 SCORE?

Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na, Martin Kaymer, Henrik Stenson

Stenson has a fairway hit rate of 73.8%, the second-highest of any golfer on the LIV tour. His best finish on the year came in Adelaide at 12th, and he's got tons of experience that could get him out to a strong start in Round 1. What's even more interesting is his familiarity with the course, as Stenson partook in several WGC Cadillac Championships on the Blue Monster Course— most notably finishing fourth in 2015. Oosthuizen is also a solid pick here.

Prediction: Henrik Stenson

4. Which of the following will have the best TEAM FINISH at LIV Golf Miami?

Fireballs GC, Legion XIII, Ripper GC, Crushers GC

It's hard to go against the current season leaders, as Fireballs GC has an 18-point lead on Legion XIII. Led by team captain Sergio Garcia, who currently sits third in the standings with 54 points— the squad is rounded out by Luis Masaveu, Abraham Ancer and David Puig— with the latter two each cracking the top 10 of this season's leaderboard. Puig has two top-four finishes on the year, Ancer has three in the top-12 and Garcia has two in the top-six (including a win in Hong Kong). They're rolling right now.

Prediction: Fireballs GC

5. What will be Phil Mickelson’s ROUND 1 SCORE?

(15 points for one segment (ie; 60 to 65), 8 points for two segments (ie; 60 to 68), 4 points for three segments (ie; 60 to 71), 2 point for four segments (ie; 60 to 74+))

60 to 74+ OR 60 to 71 OR 60 to 68 OR 60 to 65

65 to 74+ OR 65 to 71 OR 65 to 68

68 to 74+ OR 68 to 71

71 to 74+

For a 54-year old, the man universally known as "Lefty" has been playing some solid golf on the LIV tour this year. His best finish came in Hong Kong at third, along with a top 20 finish in Singapore. A six-time major winner who spent more than 25 years in the world's top 50, we think he'll have similar success in Miami— a course he's extremely familiar from his days with the PGA.

Prediction: 68 to 71

6. Which golfer will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION at LIV Golf Miami?

Sergio Garcia, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton

While Garcia is the only player of this bunch to have an individual win this season, but Paul Casey has been playing some strong golf recently— recording a fifth-place finish in Hong Kong and a tenth-place finish in Singapore. On the season, he ranks in the top 20 of all golfers on the LIV tour in fairway hit percentage (67.3%), eagles (three), greens in regulation percentage (72.2%), putting average (1.6), and scrambling rate (63.3%).

Prediction: Paul Casey

